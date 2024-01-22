Dancing On Ice Just Had Its First Fall Of The Series – And It Wasn't One Of The Celebs

Dancing On Ice professional Mark Hanretty recovered quickly after a fall during this week's live show ITV/Shutterstock

If ever you needed proof of just how difficult (and dangerous!) taking part in Dancing On Ice really is, look no further than Sunday night’s live show.

The latest instalment of the ITV skating show saw the first member of the cast taking a tumble on the ice, but what might surprise you is the fact it wasn’t one of the celebrity contestants hitting the deck.

During the episode, Adele Roberts performed her first ever skate with her professional partner Mark Hanretty, and while they got glowing reviews from the judges, it wasn’t without incident.

Halfway through the routine, Mark slipped and fell over, before making a swift recovery and finishing the performance alongside the Radio 1 DJ.

Adele and Mark came at the joint top of the leaderboard on Sunday, although judge Christopher Dean joked that his score was “seven for Adele, six for Mark”.

Sunday night’s live show saw comedian Lou Sanders landing in the bottom two alongside boxer Ricky Hatton, although many felt the Taskmaster star had done enough to deserve a higher score for her performance.

Both stars then skated again, with the judges unanimously opting to send Ricky home, putting Lou through to next week’s Hollywood-inspired live show.

After the episode aired, Adele revealed she had dedicated her performance to her late mum, Jackie, who she revealed had died earlier this month.

“I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional,” she shared on Instagram. “My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much.”