Adele Roberts Shares 'Heartbreak' Over Mum's Death After Her First Dancing On Ice Performance

Adele Roberts pictured during a 2022 interview on Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Adele Roberts has revealed she is grieving the loss of her mum, Jackie, who died earlier this month.

On Sunday night, the former Radio 1 DJ delivered her first performance on Dancing On Ice, describing her stint on the show as a “celebration of life” having undergone treatment for cancer in recent history.

She wound up coming at the top of the leaderboard, and after the show, revealed on Instagram that the routine was dedicated to her late mother.

“I didn’t want to say anything until I’d managed to get through our routine tonight. So apologies if it seemed I was overly emotional,” Adele wrote. “My heart is broken and I miss my mum so much.

“Saying goodbye to her this week was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My mum got to see the start of our routine… and tonight I wanted to finish it in her honour.”

Adele continued: “To my family. Thank you for keeping my head up and for giving me the strength to carry on. Thank you also to all the amazing people who came to help us say goodbye to her this week. You brought us so much comfort standing by our side.

“Thank you to the whole incredible Dancing On Ice team for guiding me through one of the toughest weeks of my life. Especially you [Mark Hanretty, Adele’s professional skating partner]. I know how much you wanted to help me do my mum proud and I know it would have been playing on your mind all night. You are incredible

“Thank you for teaching me to dance, to skate and joy of expressing emotion through my body. Your sport is so beautiful. I still can’t believe tonight happened.”

Adele on the ice with her skating partner Mark Hanretty Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

She concluded: “Thank you to every single person who has supported us so far. We are absolutely blown away by your encouragement and kindness. Mark and I are truly grateful and we promise to keep trying our best and give it 100%.

“And to my biggest supporter from day one – my incredible mum. Goodnight my love.I shall think of you and miss you everyday of my life. Forever my hero. Until we meet again.”

Adele’s Dancing On Ice co-stars share their condolences in the comments, with judge Oti Mabuse writing: “She would be so proud of you.”

“Your resilience blows my mind,” said fellow competitor Greg Rutherford. “What an absolutely incredible human you are. Sending so much love and support, looking forward to seeing you in the week and giving you the biggest hug.”

“You did her so proud tonight,” Ryan Thomas commented, while Adele’s fiancée Kate Holderness added: “She was with you tonight my love, you had angel wings. I have never seen strength like you have shown this week.”