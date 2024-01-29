The Traitors Bosses React To Criticism From Campaign Groups Over 1 Aspect Of Season 2

Claudia Winkleman with the cast of The Traitors season two BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The Traitors bosses have insisted they’ll be paying attention to one aspect of the next season after facing pressure from campaign groups.

While the second season of the Bafta-winning reality show has been largely lauded by critics, it has also faced criticism from road safety charities Brake and IAm RoadSmart after some contestants were spotted not wearing seatbelts while travelling in cars to and from the show’s trademark missions.

Brake’s campaign manager told The Sun: “Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce our risk of death or injury in a road crash.

“It is important for any person in a position of influence to act responsibly when driving or travelling as a passenger, so that those who look up to them can follow their example.”

This year's Traitors finalists in the last stage of the competition BBC/Studio Lamberty/Paul Chappells

A spokesperson for The Traitors has responded: “We take the health and safety of our contestants very seriously and understand the importance of road safety.

“It has come to light that on a small number of occasions some of the cast have not worn their seatbelts correctly.

“In future we will employ stricter checks on all passengers to make sure they are adhering to road safety rules.”

With The Traitors now over for another year, a third season is already confirmed to be in the works, and casting is now open.