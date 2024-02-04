Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best ITV/Shutterstock

After Big Brother’s triumphant return to the airwaves at the end of 2023, ITV is going out when it comes to the show’s star-studded spin-off.

Yes, following a six-year absence, Celebrity Big Brother is heading back to our screens this spring, and while the regular series proved popular on ITV2, the celeb version is being bumped up to the main channel for its shorter run – with a reported bumper budget to help lure in talent.

Advertisement

With months still to go until launch, we’re still a little way off the celebrity line-up being confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped rumours about potential famous housemates coming in thick and fast (for what it’s worth, an ITV rep has already said that all rumours for the time being are “purely speculation”).

So far, stars from the world of TV, sport and beyond have already been named in unconfirmed reports about the new series of Celebrity Big Brother. Here are all the celebs who’ve been rumoured for the show so far…

Shirley Ballas

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing’s resident Head Judge, Shirley Ballas, was one of the first names reported by The Sun to be in “advanced talks” for the new series.

Advertisement

The tabloid quoted an undisclosed “source” who claimed Shirley is a long-time fan of Big Brother, and wanted to join the show to show “a different side to her than the woman people are used to seeing on Strictly”.

However, the “source” in question added that the “BBC’s position on her taking the job” could throw the brakes on her CBB plans.

James Haskell

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Former rugby union player, I’m A Celebrity campmate and aspiring DJ James Haskell was back in the headlines in October 2023 when he and his wife Chloe Madeley announced they had separated.

Since then, The Mirror claimed that James had been for meetings with the Celebrity Big Brother team, with an undisclosed “source” claiming bosses were impressed with his “openness”.

Advertisement

Bimini

Katja Ogrin via Getty Images

Since their runner-up finish in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Bimini has been well and truly booked and busy, recording music under their major-label deal, releasing their first book and walking countless runways.

According to The Sun, they could well be about to make a return to the world of reality, as they’re one of four Drag Race stars thought to be in consideration for CBB bosses.

The tabloid claimed that season one finalist Baga Chipz, season two runner-up Tayce and UK vs. The World champion Blu Hydrangea, who is currently competing on the Irish version of Dancing With The Stars, are also being eyed for a spot on the line-up.

Joey Essex

Dave Benett via Getty Images

Advertisement

In the past decade, Joey Essex has become something of a reality TV veteran, appearing on *deep breath* The Jump, I’m A Celebrity, Dancing On Ice, Ex On The Beach, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, All Star Shore and Splash! – as well as his own short-lived series Educating Joey Essex.

And, apparently, he’s not done.

Despite having now left the UK to pursue a career in boxing, The Sun claimed that the former TOWIE star could be lured back as he’s at the “top of ITV’s wishlist” for the new series of CBB.

Louis Walsh

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Best known for shooting straight from the hip during his many years on the X Factor judging panel, Louis Walsh would undoubtedly make for an interesting addition to the CBB house.

At the beginning of January, The Sun claimed Louis was already “in talks” with ITV about appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, with bosses apparently hoping for “revelations about his days on the smash-hit talent show”.

Advertisement

Levi Roots

Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

According to The Mirror, musician, chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots has already “signed on the dotted line” for Celebrity Big Brother this year.

More recently, Levi has served as a guest on Dragon’s Den, while there’s also been speculation he’s one of the disguised stars on the current series of The Masked Singer.

Gary Goldsmith

Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

If the Royal Family thought they might have a headache-free year now The Crown is over with, they might want to think again.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, Kate Middeton’s uncle, businessman Gary Goldsmith, has “negotiated a hefty contract” to take part in the new series of CBB.

The Sun has named Gary as the show’s “most controversial” signing ever, with an “insider” claiming bosses “love him because of his link to Kate and the fact that he’s confident and loud and won’t hold back”.

Jennifer Arcuri

Leon Neal via Getty Images

And while we’re on the subject of controversial CBB signings, let’s talk about Jennifer Arcuri.

Back in October last year, The Sun claimed that producers were willing to throw money at potential housemates in a bid to get them to sign up, naming Jennifer as one of the names thought to be on the team’s radar.

Advertisement

Chloe Burrows

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

It’s not exactly a massive stretch to think that when ITV took over the reins of Celebrity Big Brother they’d want to throw a former Love Island-er into the mix.

The Sun has reported that former finalist Chloe Burrows has been “lined up” for CBB, after swerving the recent Love Island All Stars series, which featured her famous ex Toby Aromolaran, in favour of a new reality TV venture.

Chloe Brockett

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Or maybe the spot will go to a completely different reality TV Chloe altogether?

Described by The Sun as TOWIE’s “most controversial star”, the tabloid claimed that Chloe Brockett has entered “talks” with the team at Celebrity Big Brother.

Advertisement

Pete Wicks

MEGA via Getty Images

Then again, if producers are looking for a TOWIE star to take part, our money would probably be on Pete Wicks.

In recent history, Pete has become well-known for his bromance with former Celebs Go Dating co-star Sam Thompson, who won last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, and the pair have already been confirmed to be covering the upcoming NTAs red carpet – which is still a full eight months away.

The Sun claimed that CBB is “eyeing” Pete for a place in the CBB house, and are apparently “desperate” to sign him up, according to a so-called “source”.

Matt Evers

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Advertisement

Up until this year, Matt Evers had been one of Dancing On Ice’s most recognisable faces, having been part of the show since its launch.

However, he chose not to return for the current series of the ITV skating show, with The Sun claiming he was already in “advanced talks” for CBB.

Rebekah Vardy

NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s.......... Celebrity Big Brother rumour time.

When reports about the line-up first began doing the rounds, Rebekah Vardy was named by The Sun as a “contender” for the series after ITV offered the casting team a big budget to secure stars for the line-up.

Advertisement

However, interestingly The Mirror later reported that producers had “decided to explore other candidates” after her name was first leaked in the press.

Sarah Ferguson

NDZ/Star Max via Getty Images

The Sun’s initial report about Rebekah Vardy also named Sarah Ferguson as a favourite of the CBB team to secure a spot on the show.

However, unlike most of the names on this list, the Duchess of York has already ruled herself out, with her spokesperson telling Entertainment Daily: “This story is complete nonsense. The Duchess will not be appearing on this show.

“As is widely known, she does not consider reality TV formats.”

Phillip Schofield

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Advertisement

Aside from a couple of ill-fated media interviews, Phillip Schofield has been largely been laying low since the scandal he became embroiled in back in May 2023.

While The Sun has named the former This Morning host as one of the potential housemates “in the frame” for CBB’s return, we reckon that’s one to take with a pinch of salt, given it’s less than a year since he resigned from ITV altogether after admitting to lying to his old bosses about an affair with a younger colleague.

Diane Carson

BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Sadly, we think this one might be a case of wishful thinking rather than a more credible rumour.

Diane became an immediate fan-favourite when the latest series of The Traitors got underway, and after her far-too-early elimination, viewers were quick to voice their hopes she’d be back on our screens on another reality show before long.

For her part, Diane has told the Daily Star she’d be up for CBB if they were to come calling. Seriously, ITV – make this happen!