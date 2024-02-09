Fired Apprentice Candidate's Parting Words For Alan Sugar Get A Big Reaction From Viewers

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Apprentice.
Now that we’re 18 seasons deep, you can usually set your watch to how a firing will go down on The Apprentice.
After getting the dreaded finger-point and declaration of “you’re fired” from Alan Sugar, viewers can expect to hear some sheepish thank you “for the opportunity” before the contestant in question shuffles out of the boardroom, wheelie suitcase in tow.
That certainly wasn’t the case this week, though.
During Thursday night’s instalment, pie company owner Paul Bowen was given his marching orders after floundering as sub-team leader in a culinary task.
His parting words for the Amstrad founder? “Fair enough, mate”.
Paul’s unusual send-off made a big impression among viewers watching on social media, with X (formerly Twitter) being flooded with reactions to his exit:
Two weeks into the new season, the girls’ team has triumphed in both challenges they’ve been sent, with two candidates already having been eliminated from the competition.
Before the new series got underway, Alan Sugar told the BBC he had two requirements for the current batch of contestants – “no influencers” and nobody “who wants to work from home”.
This declaration did raise eyebrows at the time, though, as it was delivered by the entrepreneur to BBC Breakfast… over a Zoom call.
Next week, the teams will be mixed for the first time, with the contenders being tasked with putting together a virtual escape room.
The Apprentice continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One.