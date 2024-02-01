Alan Sugar's Latest Comments About Working From Home Have Got Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Alan Sugar pictured during his recent interview on BBC Breakfast BBC

Alan Sugar has once again been sharing his strong feelings about remote working during an interview on BBC Breakfast – but his comments had many viewers all pointing out one flaw in his argument.

Thursday’s edition of the daytime show included a section about the upcoming series of The Apprentice, which will be the Amstrad founder’s 18th at the helm.

During the pre-recorded segment, it was revealed that Alan had a strict “no influencers” and “nobody who wants to work from home” policy when it came to the new crop of contestants.

“I understand why [remote working] happened during Covid, but I’m totally against it, quite frankly,” he explained.

“I think it is bad for morale, bad for learning. I know I learn from being with other people, in an office, and you don’t learn sitting at home in your pyjamas in front of a Mac.”

All of which is well and good, except viewers couldn’t help pointing out that he was saying all of this… via Zoom… remotely…

is he not quite literally working from somewhere else given he’s not in the studio with them? https://t.co/JBX3P7TmSl — sami (@motosamiii) February 1, 2024

“Thank you to Alan Sugar there zooming in from home as he wasn’t arsed to come in to do the interview in person. Back to our team in the studio.” https://t.co/5R2UU1zHAl — bally singh (@putasinghonit) February 1, 2024

Man who doesn’t agree with WFH attends an interview via video… https://t.co/3KSslvp1mV — Michael Howe (@michaelhowe9) February 1, 2024

“Thanks for joining us remotely, Alan” https://t.co/FenlsQa2Rf — Public Benjamin (@PublicBenjamin) February 1, 2024

He’s literally conducting this interview remotely, over Zoom https://t.co/QbU3vzo1O6 — Charlie Ashcroft (@charlieashcroft) February 1, 2024

we now go live to Alan Sugar from his home office https://t.co/EjXQRiXVU3 — tom skinner (@TomSkinner_) February 1, 2024

The irony of him being sat working from home as he’s saying this ???? https://t.co/9wQ0rAHdjg — Brett Harris (@brettttles) February 1, 2024

He's not in the studio is he so he's literally remote working — Daniels (@pieops) February 1, 2024

Says he’s not a fan of WFH yet did an interview at home rather than go to the studio 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/mEydK0yBQg — Monty 🇵🇸💖💜💙 (@MontyDomme32) February 1, 2024

Says the person who is hardly ever in the country! https://t.co/mZ7hOrO2ih — Tracey Davies (@miss_traceydav) February 1, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, he also revealed how the team behind The Apprentice were strict in weeding out social media influencers during the show’s audition stages.

“The production company that has been making this thing for 18 years and my staff, who go along to the auditions, can smell them a mile off,” he insisted. “And that’s where they’re eliminated in the first round, really.”

A new series of The Apprentice will launch on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday night. Check out the 18 new candidates here.