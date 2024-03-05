Sharon Osbourne Reacts To Tabloid Rumours About Her Hefty Celebrity Big Brother Fee

Sharon Osbourne is in the Celebrity Big Brother house Ray Burmiston/Shutterstock

Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne’s spokesperson has shut down reports about how much she stands to earn from her short stint on the reality show.

Sharon entered the CBB house on Monday night as the show’s first ever “lodger”, meaning she’ll stay for the first week of the series before bowing out early.

Over the weekend, The Sun claimed that the former X Factor judge would be paid as much as £100,000 a day for her week-long stint in the house, citing an undisclosed “source” who claimed that producers simply couldn’t justify her fee for the entire season.

However, a member of her team has since told Metro that this is “not true”.

Sharon was the first famous face to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday, where she was immediately joined by her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh.

In a pre-recorded interview, Sharon introduced herself as the “original reality star”, referring to her family’s game-changing fly-on-the-wall series The Osbournes, which ran for three seasons in the early 2000s.

“Let the madness begin,” she teased.

Upon entering the house, it was revealed that Sharon and Louis had been given a secret mission to determine which of their fellow housemates would be put at risk of eviction based on first impressions alone.

The duo eventually opted for reality star David Potts, TV presenter Zeze Millz and Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton.