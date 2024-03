Celebrity Big Brother Gets Underway With Timely Throwback To George Galloway's Infamous Stint

George Galloway's Celebrity Big Brother stint still haunts him almost 20 years later James Veysey/Shutterstock/Channel 4

Celebrity Big Brother fans found themselves a little distracted during this yearโ€™s launch show, after spotting a very timely throwback to the showโ€™s golden era in the crowd.

On Monday night, 12 brand new housemates were unveiled as part of ITVโ€™s CBB revival, alongside the showโ€™s first ever โ€œlodgerโ€, Sharon Osbourne.

Advertisement

But while Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were presenting from outside the house, viewers were quick to clock one fan carrying a sign which featured the image of newly re-elected MP George Galloway.

The photo was complete with cat whiskers in a nod to his most infamous CBB moment, which certainly didnโ€™t go unnoticed by fans of the long-running reality show.

THE GEORGE GALLOWAY CAT SIGN IN THE BACKGROUND #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/6puEv3LWJh — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

I need to meet the person in the audience who was holding up the picture of George Galloway with whiskers #CBBUK — Olly Waldron (@olly_waldron) March 4, 2024

Not the George Galloway cat sign ๐Ÿ˜ญ #CBBUK — harry ๐ŸŒ (@CommeDesHazons) March 4, 2024

Not someone with a George Galloway sign and theyโ€™ve drawn cat whiskers on him ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ #CBBUK — Atholl (@AthollMills) March 4, 2024

to the person in the #bigbrother crowd with the george galloway cat sign , ur a legend ๐Ÿคฃ — elle. (@urxntia) March 4, 2024

Advertisement

THE GEORGE GALLOWAY CAT SIGN IN THE CROWD WHO MADE THAT YOU ABSOLUTE ICON ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ #CBBUK #CBB — KKโœจ (@kkthedoctor) March 4, 2024

That George Galloway sign in the crowd ๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘Œ๐Ÿป #CBBUK — ๐“™๐“ช๐“ญ๐“ฎ ๐“๐“ถ๐“ซ๐“ฎ๐“ป (@jadeawx) March 4, 2024

that George Galloway cat sign is legit the greatest audience sign in bb history ๐Ÿ’€ #cbbuk — ๐ŸŽ€ Samantha ๐ŸŽ€ (@jigglypompom) March 4, 2024

Galloway competed on the fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2006, alongside the likes of singer Pete Burns, TV personality Michael Barrymore, former glamour model Jodie Marsh and basketball legend Dennis Rodman.

During his time in the house, the politician made headlines when he was required to role-play as animals as part of a task, during which he notoriously imitated a cat.

Advertisement

This included pretending to drink milk from fellow housemate Rula Lenskaโ€™s hands in a moment that sends a shiver down us just writing about.

Should you wish to revisit the toe-curling moment for yourself... here you go...

Galloway, now the leader of the Workers Party Of Britain, was back in the news last week when it was revealed heโ€™d been re-elected as the new MP for Rochdale.