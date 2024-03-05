Celebrity Big Brother Gets Underway With Timely Throwback To George Galloway's Infamous Stint

George Galloway's Celebrity Big Brother stint still haunts him almost 20 years later James Veysey/Shutterstock/Channel 4

Celebrity Big Brother fans found themselves a little distracted during this year’s launch show, after spotting a very timely throwback to the show’s golden era in the crowd.

On Monday night, 12 brand new housemates were unveiled as part of ITV’s CBB revival, alongside the show’s first ever “lodger”, Sharon Osbourne.

But while Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were presenting from outside the house, viewers were quick to clock one fan carrying a sign which featured the image of newly re-elected MP George Galloway.

The photo was complete with cat whiskers in a nod to his most infamous CBB moment, which certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the long-running reality show.

THE GEORGE GALLOWAY CAT SIGN IN THE BACKGROUND #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/6puEv3LWJh — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) March 4, 2024

I need to meet the person in the audience who was holding up the picture of George Galloway with whiskers #CBBUK — Olly Waldron (@olly_waldron) March 4, 2024

Not the George Galloway cat sign 😭 #CBBUK — harry 🌝 (@CommeDesHazons) March 4, 2024

Not someone with a George Galloway sign and they’ve drawn cat whiskers on him 😭😭😭 #CBBUK — Atholl (@AthollMills) March 4, 2024

to the person in the #bigbrother crowd with the george galloway cat sign , ur a legend 🤣 — elle. (@urxntia) March 4, 2024

THE GEORGE GALLOWAY CAT SIGN IN THE CROWD WHO MADE THAT YOU ABSOLUTE ICON 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #CBBUK #CBB — KK✨ (@kkthedoctor) March 4, 2024

That George Galloway sign in the crowd 👌🏻👌🏻 #CBBUK — 𝓙𝓪𝓭𝓮 𝓐𝓶𝓫𝓮𝓻 (@jadeawx) March 4, 2024

that George Galloway cat sign is legit the greatest audience sign in bb history 💀 #cbbuk — 🎀 Samantha 🎀 (@jigglypompom) March 4, 2024

Galloway competed on the fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2006, alongside the likes of singer Pete Burns, TV personality Michael Barrymore, former glamour model Jodie Marsh and basketball legend Dennis Rodman.

During his time in the house, the politician made headlines when he was required to role-play as animals as part of a task, during which he notoriously imitated a cat.

This included pretending to drink milk from fellow housemate Rula Lenska’s hands in a moment that sends a shiver down us just writing about.

Should you wish to revisit the toe-curling moment for yourself... here you go...

Galloway, now the leader of the Workers Party Of Britain, was back in the news last week when it was revealed he’d been re-elected as the new MP for Rochdale.