Celebrity Big Brother Gets Underway With Timely Throwback To George Galloway's Infamous Stint

Celebrity Big Brother fans found themselves a little distracted during this year’s launch show, after spotting a very timely throwback to the show’s golden era in the crowd.
On Monday night, 12 brand new housemates were unveiled as part of ITV’s CBB revival, alongside the show’s first ever “lodger”, Sharon Osbourne.
But while Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best were presenting from outside the house, viewers were quick to clock one fan carrying a sign which featured the image of newly re-elected MP George Galloway.
The photo was complete with cat whiskers in a nod to his most infamous CBB moment, which certainly didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the long-running reality show.
Galloway competed on the fourth series of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2006, alongside the likes of singer Pete Burns, TV personality Michael Barrymore, former glamour model Jodie Marsh and basketball legend Dennis Rodman.
During his time in the house, the politician made headlines when he was required to role-play as animals as part of a task, during which he notoriously imitated a cat.
This included pretending to drink milk from fellow housemate Rula Lenska’s hands in a moment that sends a shiver down us just writing about.
Should you wish to revisit the toe-curling moment for yourself... here you go...
Galloway, now the leader of the Workers Party Of Britain, was back in the news last week when it was revealed he’d been re-elected as the new MP for Rochdale.
