Lorraine Kelly Shares Her Honest Take On Phillip Schofield And Holly Willoughby's This Morning Exits

Lorraine Kelly has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding her ITV daytime colleagues at This Morning.

Last year, Phillip Schofield announced he would be leaving This Morning after more than 20 years, following reports in the press that he and co-host Holly Willoughby had fallen out behind the scenes.

A week later, he confirmed he had resigned from ITV altogether, after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague on the daytime show.

Holly then took an extended break from This Morning, and returned in the summer, only to resign from the show herself in October following an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in May 2023 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“If you’d told me at the start of [last] year that Holly and Phil wouldn’t be [on This Morning], I wouldn’t have believed you,” Lorraine told Woman & Home magazine.

“But you know what? The show will continue. She’ll be fine. He’ll be fine. Eventually. It will all be OK.”

The former Masked Singer competitor added: “They’re good people. I miss them.

“They’re smashing, they made me laugh a lot and every time I was on This Morning as a guest, they were a delight.”

So far, ITV has made no comment on who will be taking over This Morning on a permanent basis in the future, although unconfirmed reports in the press have suggested the gig could go to a new duo, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.