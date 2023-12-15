ITV Is Keeping Schtum Amid Reports 2 New Hosts Have Been Chosen For This Morning

Former This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV is keeping its cards closely to its chest amid reports that a new presenting duo has been chosen to front This Morning.

On Thursday evening, The Sun reported that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley had been chosen as the new hosts of the ITV daytime show, which has been without a permanent host since Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s respective departures earlier in the year.

In the months since, a number of guest hosts have been fronting This Morning, including both Ben and Cat.

Ben Shephard co-hosting This Morning with Holly Willoughby back in September Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

According to the tabloid, the Good Morning Britain anchor and former SM:TV Live host have impressed producers so much that they’ve been chosen as This Morning’s new presenting team.

However, ITV declined to confirm or deny the news when contacted by HuffPost UK, saying simply: “We don’t comment on speculation.”

Cat Deeley with This Morning regular Craig Doyle Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Back in May, Phillip Schofield announced he was stepping down from This Morning after 21 years, amid rumours in the press that he and co-host Holly Willoughby had fallen out behind the scenes.

Less than a week later, it was confirmed he had resigned from ITV altogether, after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague on the daytime show.