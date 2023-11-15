Cat Deeley's This Morning Outfit Had People Making The Same 'Groovy' Joke

LOADING ERROR LOADING

After winning over This Morning fans with her stint on the sofa earlier this week, Cat Deeley has been making a big impression one again – this time thanks to her outfit choice.

The former SM:TV Live presenter had viewers all making the same joke as she hosted the ITV daytime show alongside Craig Doyle on Wednesday.

Cat was seen wearing a burgundy velvet trouser suit, complete with a silk shirt and tie, which put some social media users in mind of Austin Powers.

All we can say is... groovy, baby!

@thismorning - If Cat Deeley borrowed Alice Beers glasses she would look like Austin Powers - Yeaaah Baby #ITVThisMorning pic.twitter.com/tw3Y9zhKDL — Alan Parle (@AlanReacher) November 15, 2023

Why is Cat dressed as Austin Powers?? #ThisMorning — Tom 🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@thomasoxley) November 15, 2023

Cat trying to lean into the Austin Powers thing #thismorning — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) November 15, 2023

Craig alerted Cat to this fact during the show, and she leaned into the comparisons to the iconic film character, who was played by Mike Myers in all three of the 2000s movies.

“They’re loving your outfit at home today,” Craig said.

“They think you look a little bit like this guy,” he continued, as a picture of Austin Powers flashed up on screen and the film’s theme tune started to play.

Cat gasped and immediately began singing along to the music and throwing down some of Austin Powers’ famous moves.

Craig Doyle and Cat Deeley on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“I love it!” She said. “That wasn’t rehearsed either, I can just do this off the cuff.”

“You’re meant to be slightly embarrassed,” Craig joked, although Cat refuted this, saying she was “thoroughly enjoying” herself.

Cat has hosted This Morning for three days this week, as bosses continue their hunt to find permanent replacements for previous hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who left the show within months of each other earlier this year.

Cat went down a storm with viewers during her first show on Monday, which she co-hosted with Rylan Clark and resurrected a favourite SM:TV Live segment during the show.