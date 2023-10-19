AJ Odudu Has 1 Relatable Reason Why You Won't See Her Hosting This Morning

AJ Odudu Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

ITV’s daytime telly behemoth This Morning has really been through it recently, but is now entering a new chapter as it searches for new co-hosts to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The presenter has addressed rumours that she’s set to replace Holly with a definitive, ‘No’.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist shared exactly why she’s already written herself out of the running.

She said: “I couldn’t cope with the early starts. I don’t do mornings. They have to be there at like, 8am. I’m a night owl. But, of course, the idea is flattering.”

Seems like fair reasoning to us, AJ.

AJ with Big Brother co-host Will Best Shutterstock for Big Brother

She also added that she prefers to keep a low-profile – despite currently being watched by the nation nightly on Big Brother.

“I think, because I live in London, everyone is quite used to seeing people and no one really gives me much notice,” she explained.

“It’s only when I open my mouth, and they hear my voice that I seem to get recognised. I think I got more attention when I was out and about when I was doing Strictly.”

This Morning had been hosted by Phillip Schofield from 2002 and Holly Willoughby from 2009, with the pair presenting together until May this year, when the former stepped down before later admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting This Morning earlier this year Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

As the search for Phillip and Holly’s replacements continue, married couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes have been highly-touted names, while Davina McCall, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard are also said to be in the running.

Other frontrunners include current rotating presenters like Alison, Dermot, Josie and Craig.