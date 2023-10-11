Alison Hammond Reveals Her Next Career Ambition, And Someone Needs To Make It Happen ASAP

Alison Hammond on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Alison Hammond has only just landed one of the biggest jobs on TV, but she’s already got her eye on her next career move.

The presenter, who recently joined the hosting team on The Great British Bake Off, has revealed she is hoping to land her own show – and she’s got the perfect name.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Stylist, the This Morning host said: “I love my job and I’m good at it. But I’ve always got plans, things I want to do next.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked for my own show,” she continued. “That’s what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself.”

Alison got her TV presenting break on This Morning, initially starting as the daytime show’s roving reporter shortly after leaving the Big Brother house in the early 2000s.

In the two decades since, she has impressed viewers with her interviews with A-listers like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and was finally promoted to a full member of the presenting team in 2020.

Advertisement

Alison with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding on Bake Off Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

Alison recently described joining Noel Fielding at the helm of The Great British Bake Off as the “best job I’ve ever had”.

“It’s like Disneyland with cake,” she told the Guardian, referring to the role as “pure escapism”.

“I didn’t have to think about politics or have any opinions,” she said. “I just looked after the bakers while they made amazing cakes.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Stylist, Alison also reflected on how her increased profile has affected her in recent years.

“Honestly, I’d say for about 19 years I was overlooked by the press, no one was really interested in me. Now, I’m being papped in Sainsbury’s and everything I post on Instagram can end up in the Daily Mail,” she continued.

Advertisement

“It is what it is, I’ve had years of flying under the radar. It’s taken some getting used to, but I’ve just carried on being me. I know it’s important to be visible.”