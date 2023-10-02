Americans Are Now Discovering Alison Hammond Thanks To Bake Off – And She's An Instant Hit

Alison Hamond Channel 4

After earning herself national treasure status here in the UK, Alison Hammond is now slowly making a name for herself across the pond, too.

Last week, the This Morning favourite made her debut as the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off when the Bafta-winning show returned for its 14th series, and – as predicted – she went down a storm with viewers.

As well as airing weekly on Channel 4, Bake Off is also available to watch in the US on Netflix, where the show is known as the Great British Baking Show (apparently, in the States the term “bake off” is a registered trademark of the cake company Pillsbury).

For most Americans watching the show, Bake Off will have been their first introduction to Alison, and we’re pleased to see she’s proved to be just as popular Stateside as she has on her home turf…

Episode 1 of the Great British Baking Show was released this morning. I love Allison, the new host! #GBBO 🦫 🎂 — Barbara_I (@Barbara102006) September 29, 2023

Barely 15 minutes into new Bake Off season and I would happily fight in Alison Hammond’s army — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) October 1, 2023

She is an unbelievable delight, has saved the show — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) October 1, 2023

The Great British Baking Show is back!!! @netflix Yay!!! Cake week- yum. #thegreatbritishbakingshow

Loving the new host too. Shes perfect #cakeweek 🍥🍰🎂 — Bethlehem (@blondesforjesus) September 30, 2023

Alison Hammond as co host one of the best decisions the show ever made since Mel and Sue and sandy departure pic.twitter.com/kFn9lQRv3y — 𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚 ☾ (@crawlingbacktus) September 30, 2023

I am enjoying the new gbbo host immensely — lou, sweating: hot girl summer, right (@busyqueens) September 29, 2023

Alison Hammond as the new GBBO host makes me so happy — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) October 2, 2023

3 mins into #GBBO and Im overjoyed that Alison Hammond has joined the cast!! Love her!! — Natasha Lightfoot 🇦🇬 (@njlightfoot) September 30, 2023

Was it my imagination or did episode 1 of @BritishBakeOff 2023 seem much more light-hearted and truly funny? I already love @AlisonHammond #GBBO — Dorothy L. Greco (@DorothyGreco) September 30, 2023

cautiously optimistic about this new gbbo season. the ppl seem fun, saku reminds me of my mom and thus I would die for her, and alison hammond is such a fun, wonderful presence ! — jas (@wnewtonjohn) September 30, 2023

With Alison Hammond as a new judge???? pic.twitter.com/CSEyPmwLsm — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) September 30, 2023

One episode in the new season of #GBBO and it’s the best in ages with the new host, the energy is so much better — Adam (@burnsie77) September 30, 2023

Woke up today and it feels better than Christmas morning, new episode of the #BritishBakingShow dropped! Welcome @AlisonHammond !!!! — Laura Bonano (@LauraBonano1) October 1, 2023

Pretty exciting to see Alison Hammond and a BSL interpreter for a Deaf contestant on #GreatBritishBakingShow #GBBO https://t.co/ix55H8gGAZ — Alice Wong 王美華 (@SFdirewolf) October 2, 2023

Alison Hammond is a delight!!! https://t.co/5bG9mRxURm — Becka Wall (@beckawall) October 2, 2023

Ok wait ..new episodes of Great British Baking Show just dropped! AND A NEW HOST ..#GBBO — Wise_Diva (@wise_diva) September 30, 2023

AHHHHH FINALLY GREAT BRITISH BAKING IS BAAAAAACK. ALISON HAMMOND!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 — Stephanie Sanders (@SnappleJesus) October 2, 2023

starting the latest great british baking show season. loving the inclusion of a baker with a cochlear implant and a sign language interpreter!



also, i’m not far into the show but so far i’m liking alison more than some other hosts! — katherine (@purekatherine) September 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a review on the American entertainment website Decider was similarly full of praise for Alison, hailing her efforts in the first episode of Bake Off as “spectacular”.

“The popular UK presenter not only aced her first time callouts, voice over narrative, and ‘On your marks, get set, bake!’, but her infectious joy rubbed off on everyone in the tent — including Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith,” their review read.

“It could just be that Alison Hammond was the missing ingredient in the tent all these years.”

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4. New episodes are also available to watch in the US every Friday on Netflix.