Americans Are Now Discovering Alison Hammond Thanks To Bake Off – And She's An Instant Hit

After earning herself national treasure status here in the UK, Alison Hammond is now slowly making a name for herself across the pond, too.
Last week, the This Morning favourite made her debut as the new co-host of the Great British Bake Off when the Bafta-winning show returned for its 14th series, and – as predicted – she went down a storm with viewers.
As well as airing weekly on Channel 4, Bake Off is also available to watch in the US on Netflix, where the show is known as the Great British Baking Show (apparently, in the States the term “bake off” is a registered trademark of the cake company Pillsbury).
For most Americans watching the show, Bake Off will have been their first introduction to Alison, and we’re pleased to see she’s proved to be just as popular Stateside as she has on her home turf…
Meanwhile, a review on the American entertainment website Decider was similarly full of praise for Alison, hailing her efforts in the first episode of Bake Off as “spectacular”.
“The popular UK presenter not only aced her first time callouts, voice over narrative, and ‘On your marks, get set, bake!’, but her infectious joy rubbed off on everyone in the tent — including Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith,” their review read.
“It could just be that Alison Hammond was the missing ingredient in the tent all these years.”
The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm on Channel 4. New episodes are also available to watch in the US every Friday on Netflix.