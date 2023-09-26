With her infectious laugh, naughty sense of humour and incredible interview style that can get even the most notoriously difficult A-listers in stitches, Alison Hammond is a real one-off.
After finding fame as a housemate on Big Brother in 2002, Alison was quickly signed up as a roving reporter for This Morning, and went on to make appearances on the likes of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.
In recent years, her fame has skyrocketed after a much-deserved promotion to one of the main hosts on This Morning, as well as her role on the BBC’s short-lived show I Can See Your Voice, which even saw her nominated for a Bafta.
And now, Alison has landed her biggest presenting gig to date, as she’s currently gearing up to make her debut as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.
We already know that she’s going to smash it, because we all know she’s basically the best thing about British telly. And here are 32 clips that prove it...
1. When Alison accidentally pushed a man into the Albert Dock
2. When she revealed her criteria for her ideal man
3. When she nearly got arrested while presenting live from Pisa
4. When she conducted a live ceremony for a woman who wanted to marry her dog
5. When Alison forced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to propose to her during an interview and was totally cool when he put the ring on her finger
6. When she totally lost it after the late Barry Humphries ‘mistook’ Dermot O’Leary for Phillip Schofield and congratulated him on coming out
7. When she got caught on a doorknob live on air while promoting a caravan competition
8. When she covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public engagement for and had zero chill
9. When she surprised Hugh Jackman with a date and proceeded to get him drunk and feed him chocolates
10. When Alison did Kylie and it was frame-for-frame perfect
11. When she took over the This Morning kitchen and it was a truly wild ride
12. And then they gave she her own mini-series on Instagram, and it was even more calamitous
13. Her original turn as a celebrity contestant on Bake Off was equally brilliant
14. And speaking of kitchen mishaps...
15. Alison had another infamous encounter with a table, too
16. When Ant and Dec convinced her she was staying in a haunted hotel as part of their Undercover stunt on Saturday Night Takeaway
17. When she crooned along with Michael Bublé
18. Even if Bradley Cooper was a little less impressed with her vocal prowess
19. When Alison begged Jonathan Bailey for a live demo of those Bridgerton sex scenes
20. When she interviewed a tree. Yes, a tree
21. When she looked scared for her life as she rode the tiniest and least frightening rollercoaster ever
22. When she gave it 110% as Missy Elliott on Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief
23. When she was surprised by the cast of Magic Mike
24. When she launched a (spoof) bid to become prime minister and totally convinced us to vote for her
25. When Alison totally couldn’t control her laughter in this unaired Strictly Come Dancing clip
26. When Alison missed out on winning Best Presenter at the NTAs, but made an iconic acceptance speech when This Morning picked up a gong
27. When she couldn’t get her words out during an interview with Harry Styles and Kenneth Branagh
28. When she met Mariah Carey and everything about it was incredible
29. When she took a ride out with the RNLI
30. When she became a Christmas Countess in a Sainsbury’s festive advert
31. When she braved the ski slopes
32. And finally, when she had Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in stitches during this absolutely hilarious interview