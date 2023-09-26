Alison Hammond Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

With her infectious laugh, naughty sense of humour and incredible interview style that can get even the most notoriously difficult A-listers in stitches, Alison Hammond is a real one-off.

In recent years, her fame has skyrocketed after a much-deserved promotion to one of the main hosts on This Morning, as well as her role on the BBC’s short-lived show I Can See Your Voice, which even saw her nominated for a Bafta.

And now, Alison has landed her biggest presenting gig to date, as she’s currently gearing up to make her debut as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

We already know that she’s going to smash it, because we all know she’s basically the best thing about British telly. And here are 32 clips that prove it...

1. When Alison accidentally pushed a man into the Albert Dock

2. When she revealed her criteria for her ideal man

She may be on the hunt for love in Celebs Go Dating, but @AlisonHammond's already found it with all of your comments... and one particular message did catch her eye! 😂



To find out who described Alison as their 'perfect' girlfriend, head to the app! 👉https://t.co/H7BmcfSZvR pic.twitter.com/xTuHaXpHCm — This Morning (@thismorning) March 3, 2020

3. When she nearly got arrested while presenting live from Pisa

We sent @AlisonHammond to Pisa to tell you all about our £300K competition... but never thought she'd have a run-in with the Italian police! 😂



For a chance to win £300K, and perhaps bail Alison out of jail, enter here 👉 https://t.co/hQvl5Nm9WT



18+ UK only, T&Cs apply. pic.twitter.com/oOpd5AZo22 — This Morning (@thismorning) June 30, 2019

4. When she conducted a live ceremony for a woman who wanted to marry her dog

Meanwhile on daytime TV... pic.twitter.com/Barx6AQeYX — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019

5. When Alison forced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to propose to her during an interview and was totally cool when he put the ring on her finger

6. When she totally lost it after the late Barry Humphries ‘mistook’ Dermot O’Leary for Phillip Schofield and congratulated him on coming out

Can guarantee this conversation doesn't go the way you'd expect it to 😂 pic.twitter.com/64PLpMq77e — This Morning (@thismorning) November 26, 2021

7. When she got caught on a doorknob live on air while promoting a caravan competition

8. When she covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public engagement for and had zero chill

9. When she surprised Hugh Jackman with a date and proceeded to get him drunk and feed him chocolates

10. When Alison did Kylie and it was frame-for-frame perfect

11. When she took over the This Morning kitchen and it was a truly wild ride

12. And then they gave she her own mini-series on Instagram, and it was even more calamitous

13. Her original turn as a celebrity contestant on Bake Off was equally brilliant

Alison Hammond on Bake Off. The tent will never be the same again. #GBBO @AlisonHammond pic.twitter.com/34MaPfcwx6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020

14. And speaking of kitchen mishaps...

15. Alison had another infamous encounter with a table, too

16. When Ant and Dec convinced her she was staying in a haunted hotel as part of their Undercover stunt on Saturday Night Takeaway

17. When she crooned along with Michael Bublé

18. Even if Bradley Cooper was a little less impressed with her vocal prowess

19. When Alison begged Jonathan Bailey for a live demo of those Bridgerton sex scenes

Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton shows Alison how the "shakey-shakey" scenes are filmed 😅 pic.twitter.com/jyVlcif3ww — This Morning (@thismorning) April 1, 2022

20. When she interviewed a tree. Yes, a tree

21. When she looked scared for her life as she rode the tiniest and least frightening rollercoaster ever

22. When she gave it 110% as Missy Elliott on Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief

23. When she was surprised by the cast of Magic Mike

24. When she launched a (spoof) bid to become prime minister and totally convinced us to vote for her

25. When Alison totally couldn’t control her laughter in this unaired Strictly Come Dancing clip

26. When Alison missed out on winning Best Presenter at the NTAs, but made an iconic acceptance speech when This Morning picked up a gong

27. When she couldn’t get her words out during an interview with Harry Styles and Kenneth Branagh

28. When she met Mariah Carey and everything about it was incredible

29. When she took a ride out with the RNLI

30. When she became a Christmas Countess in a Sainsbury’s festive advert

31. When she braved the ski slopes

And this was before @AlisonHammond2 experienced the famous Val D'Isere après-ski! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/c4g3zBgwUq — This Morning (@thismorning) January 10, 2019