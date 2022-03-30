The stars of It's A Sin Channel 4

The nominations for this year’s TV Baftas have been announced, with It’s A Sin leading the way.

It’s A Sin has received an impressive seven nominations at the upcoming ceremony, including leading acting nods for Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle and Omari Douglas are also in the running in the Supporting Actor category, while it had already been announced a scene from the show was also up for the fan-voted Must-See TV Moment prize.

Also receiving multiple nominations are the TV dramas Help, Time and Too Close.

Help stars Jodie Comer, Stephen Graham and Cathy Tyson have been recognised by the TV Baftas, with Stephen also receiving a nomination for his performance in Time, alongside co-star Sean Bean.

A few HuffPost faves are also up for TV Baftas this year, with Alison Hammond receiving a nomination for Entertainment Performance and Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa and Aimee Lou Wood once again in contention for their roles in the latest series of the Netflix show.

Bafta nominee Alison Hammond has been recognised for her work on I Can See Your Voice James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Meanwhile, Gogglebox and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are going head-to-head in the Reality And Constructed Factual category.

Check out the full list of nominees below…

Leading Actress

Denise Gough (Too Close)

Emily Watson (Too Close)

Jodie Comer (Help)

Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easton)

Lydia West (It’s A Sin)

Niamh Algar (Deceit)

Leading Actor

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)

Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)

Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)

Sean Bean (Time)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Joe Gilgun (Brassic)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

Samson Kayo (Bloods)

Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)

Tim Renkow (Jerk)

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin)

David Carlyle (It’s A Sin)

Matthew McFadyen (Succession)

Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin)

Stephen Graham (Time)

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson (Help)

Celine Buckens (Showtrial)

Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit Of Love)

Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)

Leah Harvey (Foundation)

Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Face)

Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)

Michael McIntyre (The Wheel)

Sean Lock (8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

Reality And Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married At First Sight UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Specialist

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes On The World

International

Call My Agent!

Lipin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

Virgin Media Must-See TV Moment

An Audience With Adele

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It’s A Sin

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Squid Game

Strictly Come Dancing