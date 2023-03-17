Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in 2020 C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Great British Bake Off fans have major cause for celebration if these latest rumours about the identity of the show’s new presenter are to be believed.

On Thursday evening, The Mirror was the first to report that none other than HuffPost favourite and national treasure Alison Hammond has been chosen as Matt Lucas’ replacement.

According to the newspaper, Alison will join existing presenter Noel Fielding when filming on the new season gets underway this summer, with an announcement apparently coming “within days”.

Alison Hammond at last year's ITV Palooza Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

The Birmingham-born star is best known for her work on This Morning, having initially started appearing as the daytime show’s roving reporter after leaving the Big Brother house in the mid-2000s.

After impressing viewers with her interviews with A-listers like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she was finally promoted to a full member of the presenting team in 2020.

Alison with her This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

While reports of her stint on Bake Off remain unconfirmed, that hasn’t stopped fans getting seriously excited at the prospect of Alison at the helm of Bake Off…

The new host of Bake Off just weeks after doing the BAFTAs? I have never met the woman and i feel like a proud parent. This is Alison Hammond's world and we're all just living in it pic.twitter.com/QiUkzQlcj2 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) March 16, 2023

GBBO did what they needed to do. the show is revived. i for one will be tuning in. https://t.co/33O0cOyc1n — georgia (@XGEE22) March 16, 2023

Oh ffs I’m gonna have to watch this now https://t.co/nfxCI4XcUG — Sam Cleal 🍂 (@sam_cleal) March 16, 2023

Buzzing that @AlisonHammond has been announced as the new GBBO host - she is literally the perfect person to reinvigorate the format with ALL 💖 ROUND 💖 GOOD 💖 VIBES https://t.co/v4EDEwDXRb — Jess Hardiman (@Jess_Hardiman) March 16, 2023

This is fantastic news @AlisonHammond 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Rhammel (@Rhammified) March 16, 2023

That show that's got really boring is about to get REALLY good again... https://t.co/wtNXgRqR79 — Lucie Toblerone (@msloobylou) March 16, 2023

If the news that Alison Hammond is the new #GBB2023 presenter is real, I am SO excited. Her interview with Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford is one of my all time favourites!pic.twitter.com/B8MoM1swk2 — Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond being announced as the new host of Bake Off is the perfect excuse to re-share the best interview clip there is. pic.twitter.com/rtpMIjSoRf — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) March 16, 2023

the fact we’ll be watching alison hammond and noel fielding present bake off when it’s back i’m not ready for this — lizzie (@lizziejaynee) March 17, 2023

There is nothing that gives me greater joy than seeing this woman’s career going from strength to strength. Absolute national treasure 🥰 https://t.co/rJavqvFMCB — Joel Lambert (@Joellambert) March 17, 2023

I’ve only just seen this and it is PERFECT! I can’t wait to see Alison on #GBBO https://t.co/B14vNFMZ06 — Rob (@thatRobster) March 17, 2023

As if I couldn’t love bake off anymore! Love this for her 🤩 🍰 #GBBO @AlisonHammond https://t.co/vF86xDw6I0 — Monifa Bobb-Simon (@monifabsimon) March 16, 2023

Bravo to my girl @AlisonHammond on her Great British Bake Off appointment. I love the positivity and enjoyment she brings to every role.



Keep shining, baby, keep soaring ❤️#GBBO https://t.co/07XHfkZw0m — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond as new 'Bake Off' host is the perfect booking. What a great choice. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 16, 2023

So proud of @AlisonHammond ♥️



In the great words of the Harding



ITS ABOOUTTT TIIIIMMMEEE x https://t.co/up3trl7qsM — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 16, 2023

Alison previously appeared on the celebrity version of Bake Off back in 2020, with many fans sharing one particularly memorable scene from her first stint in the tent…

Alison Hammond as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off is perfection! Can’t wait for more iconic moments like the time she thought she had lost the oven door! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CfRl6HDME2 — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) March 16, 2023

Alison Hammond was once a contestant on Celeb Bake Off. She thought her oven doors went missing. Absolute icon. pic.twitter.com/32fYIMKnDX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 16, 2023

If it’s true, our Brummie Bab @AlisonHammond is going to be chaotically great hosting Bake Off alongside @noelfielding11. I can hear this photo as soon as I see it. What an icon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/ZvkmPpaCwM — Becky Weaver (@beckywvr_) March 16, 2023

a national treasure this will be pure CHAOS. alison losing the oven door when she was on the show absolute tv gold https://t.co/APyvjWfLDy — natalie (@NatalieAL) March 16, 2023

Bake Off was originally hosted by Mel and Sue during its original BBC incarnation, with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig taking over when the show made the jump to Channel 4.

Sandi stepped down as host in 2019, with Matt taking over as Noel’s co-host in 2020.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Towards the end of last year, the former Little Britain star announced he was also leaving the show, with the upcoming series of Bake Off’s celebrity version set to mark his final time fronting the show.