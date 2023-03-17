Great British Bake Off fans have major cause for celebration if these latest rumours about the identity of the show’s new presenter are to be believed.
On Thursday evening, The Mirror was the first to report that none other than HuffPost favourite and national treasure Alison Hammond has been chosen as Matt Lucas’ replacement.
According to the newspaper, Alison will join existing presenter Noel Fielding when filming on the new season gets underway this summer, with an announcement apparently coming “within days”.
The Birmingham-born star is best known for her work on This Morning, having initially started appearing as the daytime show’s roving reporter after leaving the Big Brother house in the mid-2000s.
After impressing viewers with her interviews with A-listers like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Harrison Ford and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she was finally promoted to a full member of the presenting team in 2020.
While reports of her stint on Bake Off remain unconfirmed, that hasn’t stopped fans getting seriously excited at the prospect of Alison at the helm of Bake Off…
Alison previously appeared on the celebrity version of Bake Off back in 2020, with many fans sharing one particularly memorable scene from her first stint in the tent…
Bake Off was originally hosted by Mel and Sue during its original BBC incarnation, with Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig taking over when the show made the jump to Channel 4.
Sandi stepped down as host in 2019, with Matt taking over as Noel’s co-host in 2020.
Towards the end of last year, the former Little Britain star announced he was also leaving the show, with the upcoming series of Bake Off’s celebrity version set to mark his final time fronting the show.
Bake Off will return to Channel 4 in the autumn.