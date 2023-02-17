Great British Bake Off Boss Finally Admits What We Were All Thinking About Last Series

The cast of the Great British Bake Off 2022 Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/Love Productions

It’s fair to say that the latest series of the Great British Bake Off was met with a somewhat lukewarm response from fans of the long-running show.

Many felt the challenges the bakers were tasked with were too intense, and even the finalists were left struggling to do their best work in the last episode of the series.

Then, of course, there was all that controversy around Bake Off’s first ever “Mexican week” which some critics – particularly overseas – had a few issues with.

Well, it seems even the show’s boss agreed they missed the mark last year.

Richard McKerrow, the chief executive of production company Love Productions, told The Media Podcast: “I’d be the first to hold up our hands and say that I feel that the last series was not our strongest.”

He continued: “You’ve got to take a look at it and go, ‘Shit, [are] the challenges too complicated?’ We’re looking very, very, very hard at making sure that it’s as good a series as it can be.

“You have to take very, very, very good care of it. So when people are criticising either the challenges have become too complicated or whatever, you know, that’s something we take seriously.”

This year’s series will see a new host joining Noel Fielding in the tent, after Matt Lucas announced last year that he was stepping down as co-host after three series.

Richard also revealed that Matt’s successor would be announced within a “few weeks”, with production on the next run getting underway in April.

“We are getting there. And I think well, given that we have to start filming in April, I would hope that we will have some news for you within the next few weeks,” he said.

“The most important thing is to find someone who realises that the real heart of Bake Off is – love the bakers, love the baking. Someone who’s curious and someone who cares and understands.”

A new series of Channel 4’s celebrity version of the Great British Bake Off is set to hit our screens next month.