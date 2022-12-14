Joe Lycett Gives A Very Honest Reason For Ruling Himself Out Of Hosting Great British Bake Off

With a vacant spot on the Great British Bake Off presenting team, there’s been a lot of speculation about who could take over the role from Matt Lucas.

One name that we’ve seen mentioned in the media is comedian Joe Lycett, though he’s made it clear he has no interest in joining Noel Fielding in the tent next year.

Apparently, he simply “can’t be bothered”.

When asked about the Bake Off rumours during an interview on KISS Breakfast, Joe admitted: “I don’t want to do it.”

Pointing out he’d already done a three-season stint at the helm of the Great British Sewing Bee, the stand-up comic continued: “[It’s] basically the same show just about sewing.

“They wake you up at something like 4am… [and] you’re there until sometimes like 9 or 10 o’clock. And I like a quiet life. I work for 20 minutes max and then I have to be suspended in a salt bath for a week.”

Joe Lycett in the KISS Breakfast studio

“I can’t be bothered,” he added. “I truly can’t be bothered. I’d love the cash, I’d love the extra fame but no I can’t be bothered.”

Matt announced last week that he was leaving Bake Off, stating: “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

The former Little Britain performer joined Bake Off in 2019, following the departure of its original Channel 4 host Sandi Toksvig.