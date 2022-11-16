Great British Bake Off Viewers All Had The Same Gripe With This Year's Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for this year’s Great British Bake Off final.
The Great British Bake Off crowned its latest victor during Tuesday night’s finale, meaning there are now 13 (or a “baker’s dozen”, if you like) winners in the show’s hall of fame.
However, it seems fans had one major issue with this year’s final.
Throughout this year’s series, fans have been critical of the difficult and, at times, outlandish challenges the amateur bakers have been contested with.
Many viewers have also accused the show of not giving the contestants enough time to perfect their bakes, claiming producers are relying on tension for entertainment value, rather than making sure the participants are able to show off their impressive baking skills.
This criticism definitely applied to the final, kicking off with what was undoubtedly one of the most difficult Signature challenges in Bake Off history, before carrying on to a Technical that gave the bakers just two hours to create an intricate Summer Pudding Bomb which saw all three finalists falter.
After that came an ambitious Showstopper bake, for which the group only had three hours to construct a large “edible structure”, which saw all three of them receiving pretty blunt criticism from Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
During the episode, many viewers voiced their disappointment on Twitter, with some calling for a “back to basics” approach when Bake Off returns to Channel 4 in 2023…
In the end, it was Syabira Yusoff who became the latest winner of the Great British Bake Off, after impressing the judges over the course of the series with her unique and imaginative approach to flavours.
Syabira, who became the first woman to win the show since its eighth series, said of her win: “All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud.”
The Great British Bake Off is available to stream on All4.