Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Channel 4 is on the hunt for a brand new Great British Bake Off presenter, following the news that Matt Lucas is stepping down as host.

While Noel Fielding is set to stay on as presenter, Matt has announced that his time in the Bake Off tent is coming to an end after three years, so he can focus on her other work commitments.

In the coming weeks, we expect that rumours will be rife as to who will be taking over the presenting job, but we already have some thoughts.

These are the stars we’d love to see landing the new Bake Off judging role when the hit Channel 4 show returns to our screens next year...

Jo Brand

Jo Brand SOPA Images via Getty Images

For the last eight series, Jo Brand has done a stellar job on the spin-off show Extra Slice, and has come to be known as a much-loved member of the Bake Off family.

With Matt now gone, we think Jo would be just as reliable if she were given a promotion to the main show, and her dry sense of humour would be a brilliant foil for Noel’s more surreal sensibilities.

Miriam Margolyes

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

When Noel Fielding was first announced as the new host of Bake Off in 2017, he was a real wild card addition, which is exactly what the incomparable Miriam Margolyes would be if she were to get her (oven) mits on the presenting role.

Literally, every time Miriam is on TV it’s a total joy, if not an absolute scream, and her unique senses of humour and wonder would play out fabulously as she grew closer to the contestants in that famous tent every week.

Plus, we can only imagine how she’d get on with all those Bake Off innuendos...

Alison Hammond

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

There are no two ways about it: Alison Hammond is A Laugh, and would be the perfect addition to the Bake Off tent.

After landing a promotion to permanent presenting role on This Morning in 2020, she found herself nominated for Best Presenter at this year’s National Television Awards. While she lost out to Ant and Dec (who won for the 22nd year), Bake Off producers should look no further for someone who would be a surefire hit with viewers.

She even had her own (slightly calamitous) experience on the celebrity version of Bake Off in 2020, so would know exactly what the contestants are going through.

Kathy Burke

Ken McKay/Shutterstock

After some time away from our screens, Kathy Burke returned with a bang in 2019, with her fantastic Channel 4 documentary series Kathy Burke’s All Woman.

The three-parter saw Kathy interviewing women from all walks of life about a variety of topics, with her trademark humour and relatability, and we just know that would translate brilliantly with the contestants in the Bake Off tent, who frequently need a shoulder to cry on.

We also reckon her down-to-earth nature and straight-forward delivery would work beautifully with Noel, in much the same way as Sandi did.

Richard Ayoade

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

We have to be honest, after the job was previously held by Sandi and the presenting duo Mel and Sue, we’re keen for it to go to a woman this time around.

If it does go to another man, though, we’d want it to be Richard Ayoade. He not only does a brilliant job with Noel every year on Channel 4′s Big Fat Quiz of The Year, but was also heavily rumoured for the job when Bake Off first made the jump from the BBC.

Davina McCall

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

We all know why Davina McCall is so brilliant at what she does – she’s energetic, she’s fun and whatever project she attaches herself to, she clearly really cares about it.

Years of chatting to contestants on Big Brother and The Million Pound Drop (not to mention being privy to emotional reunions every week on Long Lost Family) means she’d be totally at ease with those contestants in the tent, while also bringing enough enthusiasm to match Noel.

However, she did previously rule herself out of the gig a few years ago, citing her sugar-free diet as her reason. But Davina, with the job open once again, we’d love you to reconsider...

Siobhan McSweeney

SOPA Images via Getty Images

We truly didn’t think we could love the stars of Derry Girls anymore, but 2019’s Bake Off/Derry Girls cross-over special well and truly proved us wrong.

A particular star of the show was Siobhan McSweeney, better known to fans of the Channel 4 comedy as Sister Michael, and if having her back as host is the only way to get her back in the Bake Off tent, then so be it.

Siobhan has also proved to be a massive hit since taking the reigns of The Great Pottery Throw Down, so stepping up to front Bake Off would be a natural progression.

Roisin Conaty

David M. Benett via Getty Images

She’s been working in the world of comedy for more than a decade now, and has made a name for herself with a role in Ricky Gervais’ hit Netflix show After Life and her own Channel 4 sitcom GameFace.

So with a background in comedy, Roisin would certainly be able to hold her own in the tent, with Noel as her co-host.

Nadiya Hussain

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images

We know her name has come up a million times when it comes to Bake Off presenting rumours, but Nadiya Hussain remains one of the show’s most famous and well-loved winners ever, so it would be fitting if she were to return as its new host.

Since leaving Bake Off, Nadiya has fronted plenty of cookery shows, so we know she’s more than capable in front of the camera. And while she may not be as wacky and off-the-wall as Noel, she is still a lot of fun, and would be able to offer an insight to the contestants like no other.

Liam Charles

via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Then again, if producers are looking for a former contestant with presenting experience, Liam Charles is another safe bet.

After leaving the tent, the season eight baker has gone on to host Bake Off spin-off The Professionals alongside Tom Allen, before landing a judging spot on the Junior version of the show.

Not only does he have a continued history with the Bake Off franchise, but viewers absolutely love him too.

Joanna Lumley

John Phillips via Getty Images

You just know this would be amazing, don’t you?

Joanna Lumley would fit right in with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and while she and Noel might not seem like a natural fit, she’s made it work in a BBC documentary with Will.i.am and all kinds of unlikely guest stars in Ab Fab, so we think they could be brilliant on Bake Off.

Plus, imagine her dulcet tones in all of those explanatory VTs (not to mention the constant innuendos).

Stacey Solomon

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Loose Women panellist and former X Factor star Stacey Solomon has branched out with new projects in recent years, landing her own BBC home organisation series off the back of her inspiring Instagram posts.

She also was named as the new co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals for the 2022 series, and while she has a lot of spinning plates in her work life at the moment, we could totally see her making the leap over to the main show.

Mel and Sue

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

