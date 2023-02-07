Friends Legend Joins Gemma Collins And Jesy Nelson On New Series Of Celebrity Bake Off

Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via Press Association Images

The impressive cast of stars taking part in this year’s celebrity special of the Great British Bake Off has been announced.

In honour of Stand Up To Cancer, a host of famous faces will be joining Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to put their baking skills to the test, with Matt Lucas on presenting duties for the final time alongside regular co-host Noel Fielding.

Completing the line-up will be Ellie Taylor, Paddy McGuinness, David Morrissey, Joe Thomas, Jessica Hynes, Rose Matafeo, Jay Blades, Mike Wozniak, Lucy Beamont, Tim Key and Tom Davis.

The cast of the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023 Channel 4

Paul Hollywood revealed in 2022 that the Ross Geller actor had originally signed up to compete on Bake Off’s celebrity special in a previous year, but pulled out at the eleventh hour.

In an interview with Closer magazine, the long-serving judge named David as the celeb he’d most like to see on Bake Off after “he let us down at the last minute” just before filming was due to start.

During last year’s specials, Bake Off host Matt Lucas was drafted in to compete as a contestant after another unnamed celeb was forced to drop out at short notice.

Matt announced in December he was stepping down from the show after three series to focus on other projects. A replacement host is yet to be announced.