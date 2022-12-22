Prue Leith Future Publishing via Getty Images

The pair have worked together in the Bake Off tent ever since the show made the jump from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017, and they each took over roles previously occupied by Mary Berry and Mel and Sue, respectively.

Advertisement

With a space in the Bake Off family currently vacant, following the departure of Matt Lucas, Prue has shared her take on what’s next for the show – and made quite the admission about Noel in the process.

“I don’t know anything about young comedians,” she told Hello! magazine when asked about a potential replacement for Matt, before quickly adding: “I’d never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him.”

Noel Fielding pictured in 2016 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Prue continued: “I’d like somebody that I’ve heard of!”

On new additions being welcomed into the fold, she added that she would eventually “get to love them”, but shared: “The truth is that I’ve never understood Matt and Noel’s jokes anyway.”

Advertisement

You’ve never heard of him, you don’t get his jokes – tell us what you really think, Prue!

The Bake Off family via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Matt shared earlier this month that he was stepping down from Bake Off after three years, telling fans: “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.