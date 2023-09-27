Alison Hammond with Bake Off colleagues Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding Channel 4/Love Productions

Alison Hammond made her long-awaited debut as the new host of the Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night – and it’s fair to say she’s got the Hollywood handshake from viewers.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the This Morning favourite would be joining the Bake Off family as Noel Fielding’s new co-host, following the departure of Matt Lucas.

The new season is now finally underway, with Alison quickly winning over viewers thanks to her enthusiasm, charm and unique presenting style.

In fact, after the episode, many viewers were left sharing the same thought on social media, and claiming that it felt like Alison had always been part of the show’s Bake Off team…

Seems like Alison Hammond has always been presenting #GBBO - perfect — Charlotte Knight (@MrsAri) September 26, 2023

Feels like Alison has always been there. #GBBO — Jenn Gannon (@thejenngannon) September 26, 2023

Alison.

It's like she's always been here.#GBBO — Ingrid Not Bergman (@nosregis) September 26, 2023

It’s like Alison has always been there! #GBBO — Kate (@Puffacarrot) September 26, 2023

alison hammond hosting bake off just feels so right — hannah (@iIsafausts) September 26, 2023

Alison Hammond hosting #GBBO just feels so natural and right. She looks so happy to be there and I feel so happy watching her. — Ashley (@AshleyJamesH) September 26, 2023

I am absolutely obsessed with Alison and it feels like she should have always been there. #GBBO — JC (@JamesConlon_) September 26, 2023

Alison is already a natural presenter for this show. I'm glad she got the role, a great replacement for Matt #gbbo — TVFan (@FanOfTV05) September 26, 2023

'It was as if Alison Hammond has always been quipping innuendos on Bake Off'https://t.co/SbwtcJ4tp2 pic.twitter.com/W9a6nnMQZs — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) September 26, 2023

These thoughts were echoed by The Mirror’s TV critic Sara Wallis, who wrote: “It was as if Alison had always been there, quipping innuendos, supporting the bakers [...] and riffing with Noel.”

“Viewers will fall in love with her all over again,” she added.

And it seems she’s got a point, with a wave of praise coming in on X (formerly known as Twitter), not just for Alison but the launch episode itself, which many said was a return to form for the long-running baking show…

Alison slotting in perfectly, some genuine belly laughs, a lovely bunch of bakers without anyone being overly arrogant or annoying, an iconic technical and some fantastic cakes! After skipping the last two series, it’s nice to enjoy @BritishBakeOff again! #GBBO https://t.co/y74sMBxeMs — Jack White (@Jack5326) September 26, 2023

Alison is soooo good for this.

A great choice by producers. #GBBo — MattHeeley. (@MattieBoy92) September 26, 2023

Alison Hammond is the best best best thing to happen to GBBO since the move to channel four.



I am so PLEASED. This series is off to a flying start. #GBBO2023 — Fliss Freeborn (@FlissFreeborn) September 26, 2023

Wasn’t Alison Hammond just great on the #gbbo? — Paula R Page (@paulafoosp) September 26, 2023

Congratulations to all the new bakers and also to Alison and ALSO to Alison’s glam team because she looks gorrrrgeous #GBBO — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) September 26, 2023

This is such a gorgeous episode - lovely cast, Alison is great, we had a nostalgic and cuddly technical, and reasonable showstopper that is also cuddly and gorgeous. Could…could this be a reset series? 🤞 #GBBO — Kat Brown (@katbrown) September 26, 2023

That felt like classic Bake Off. You can already feel the difference from last year. Casting, as always, remains beautiful. Matty. Saku. Thank you. Alison just belongs in the tent and it's incredible that it's taken to series 14 to have her in there! #GBBO — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) September 26, 2023

Well I'm already in love with Alison Hammond on #GBBO — Nick Of The North (@PeripateNic) September 26, 2023

alison hammond was made for this #gbbo pic.twitter.com/bXWHo9uz7X — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 26, 2023

We truly don’t deserve Alison Hammond. #GBBO — Sam Atkins (@Atkins_Sam) September 26, 2023

Alison Hammond is perfect for this. Big up the brummies #gbbo — Rach (@RachaelvsWorld) September 26, 2023

I feel like this opening episode of #gbbo is the best for ages, loving it. Alison is a great fit and the bakers are really talented x — Dave 🏴 (@DavidMackayy) September 26, 2023

Bake Off was originally hosted by comedy duo Mel and Sue when it launched on the BBC, but the duo stepped down when the show made the jump to Channel 4.

Noel Fielding has hosted the much-loved reality show since then, alongside Sandi Toksvig and later Matt Lucas, before Alison was welcomed into the fold.

