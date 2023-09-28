Alison Hammond's Pure Joy Comes Close To Stealing The Show At Kylie's Intimate London Gig

Alison Hammond at Kylie's London show Doug Peters/PA

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is still going from strength to strength, 16 albums, 36 years and countless awards, nominations and records-shattered after her musical debut.

And, at a packed-out, intimate gig at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday evening to celebrate the release of her latest offering, Tension, she received perhaps the most impressive accolade of them all – the endorsement of national treasure, new Bake Off host and queen of people’s hearts, Alison Hammond.

Spotted on a balcony overlooking Kylie as she tore through hits like Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Spinning Around and recent smash Padam Padam, Alison came close to stealing the show with the sheer amount of joy she was exuding – and the Kylie t-shirt she was seen waving to the crowds below her.

“Alison Hammond waving a Kylie t-shirt at the Kylie gig has restored my joy for the rest of the year,” one fan posted, alongside a video of the momentous occasion.

Another commented that the beloved daytime host’s “real-time reaction to Padam Padam was almost as good as seeing Padam Padam live for the first time.”

Meanwhile, a review of the night for Evening Standard added that Alison’s simple attendance at the gig made for “made for quite the support act.”

Kylie filled the evening with chart-topping hits and fan favourites for plenty of other famous fans who were also in attendance, including Drag Race UK’s Graham Norton and Michelle Visage, as well as Rylan and Alex Scott.