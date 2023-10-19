Bobby Brazier Reveals The Real Reason Behind His 'Deflated' Appearance On Saturday's Strictly

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on last week's Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Bobby Brazier is usually a bubbling ball of energy on Strictly Come Dancing, but last week he left viewers concerned as he was noticeably “deflated” after his performance with Dianne Buswell.

In Wednesday’s episode of the spin-off series It Takes Two, the EastEnders star revealed the real reason why he was left disheartened after the live show.

Host Janette Manara said: “You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge’s comments, why is that? What was going through your head?”

Bobby explained that he was “very tired” from the rigorous training and admitted: “Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges’ comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges’ comments.

“Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me.”

On Saturday night, Bobby and his professional dance partner, Dianne, were both visibly emotional, despite soaring through their Tango to David Bowie’s Fashion and landing a respectable score of 30 out of 40.

Dianne broke down and cryptically said it had been “an emotional week” before she hugged Bobby and added: “He has been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

At the time, Bobby echoed Dianne’s comments to Claudia Winkleman as he told her: “It’s been so emotional all week.”

BBC viewers were left concerned about the couple after the show, as Bobby who typically viewers describe as “sunshine personified” didn’t boast his usual bright smile.

Fans took to social media to send their well wishes to them both.

bobby and dianne both seemed really upset tonight? hope they’re both ok they did amazing!! #strictly — linda carter & cindy beale defender (@lindaswalford) October 14, 2023

This Saturday, Dianne and Bobby will be performing a Viennese Waltz to Golden Hour by JVKE.