Cat Deeley Wins Over Viewers As She Resurrects Classic SM:TV Segment During This Morning Debut

Rylan Clark and Cat Deeley on the set of This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

With Holly Willoughby leaving the show last month, This Morning viewers have been left wondering who will replace her as presenter.

Over the weeks, a host of famous faces – including This Morning regulars Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond – have all stepped up to the mark, and on Monday (13 November) it was the turn of Cat Deeley to have a go.

Joined by Rylan Clark as co-presenter, viewers were quick to heap praise on Cat, who has been hailed as a “breath of fresh air”.

“Absolutely loving Cat and Rylan on This Morning,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “It’s been years since I’ve enjoyed watching This Morning. Finally, it’s back to its best with two amazing hosts!”

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Who else thinks Rylan and [Cat] should be permanent presenters on [This Morning]?”

Wow! What a great pairing! Absolutely a breath of fresh air, @catdeeley is a delight ! Great presenter & lovely lady, congrats & good luck, 😍👍 — jill 💙🇬🇷 (@mrs_hanleyjill) November 13, 2023

Absolutely loving Cat and Rylan on This Morning 😍 it’s been years since I’ve enjoyed watching This Morning. Finally, it’s back to its best with two amazing hosts! #thismorning #rylan #catdeeley #perfect — Claire Bear (@ClaireGormley04) November 13, 2023

Loving Rylan & Cat this morning. Was so lovely having Rylan back a week or two ago and Cat’s just amazing!! Well done guys @Rylan @catdeeley — Ruth Jordan (@ruthiejordan05) November 13, 2023

Finally 🥳- welcome @catdeeley you are a pleasure to watch, natural and engaging - thoroughly enjoying the programme this morning for the first time in ages - let’s see more of @cat and @Rylan — Fiona McGann (@FionaMcGann1) November 13, 2023

You may have just done it!! @catdeeley & @Rylan are perfect: Experience, class, intelligent & natural 👌 — Carol (@merryend23) November 13, 2023

Cat is like a breath of fresh air, love her, so funny and entertaining, nailed it — Julia Selwood (@JuliaSelwood) November 13, 2023

Fabulous!!! Well done, @ITV for joining these two together! The most perfect presenting duo! ((((@Rylan & @catdeeley 🏆))))) x — ....S e z z y…. (@sezzera) November 13, 2023

15 mins it, Cracked it . @catdeeley is your lady. Professional , classy yet fun. — Louisa W (@ELLIEJAYE) November 13, 2023

Of course, Cat’s This Morning debut wouldn’t have been complete without a game of Wonky Donkey.

The “say what you see” rhyming game – which Cat previously used to play on SM:TV Live with her co-presenters Ant and Dec back in the late 90s – saw viewers call in and give their answers.

Rylan and Cat brought back Wonky Donkey as a one-off Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Prior to their appearance on This Morning, Rylan practically had the game written into their contract, joking that he “wasn’t doing it” if they didn’t play Wonky Donkey on the show.

If we don’t play wonkey donkey I’m not doing it …. @thismorning @catdeeley https://t.co/UCHGLctGwQ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) November 9, 2023

Similarly, fans went wild for Wonky Donkey, as one viewer said: “Cat Deeley is brilliant and I’m glad to see Wonkey Donkey.”

Another added: “I’m surprised how good This Morning is today actually I think cat and Rylan are a good fit it doesn’t seem awkward at all and I’m loving wonky donkey.”

Cat Deeley is brilliant and I’m glad to see Wonkey Donkey #thismorning pic.twitter.com/fqOXHsPwjQ — Danni Dyer 🤌🏼 (@nursedoubled) November 13, 2023

I’m surprised how good @thismorning is today actually I think cat And @Rylan are a good fit it doesn’t seem awkward at all and I’m loving wonky donkey — Stacey Baxter (@BaxterStacey71) November 13, 2023

Loving wonky donkey daily @thismorning these are what the show needed for so long ❤️ — Ashlee (@Itsonlyforeva) November 13, 2023

Rylan was gunna have a heart attack playing Wonky Donkey#ThisMorning — Jonsta (@Jonsta1990) November 13, 2023

love you @Rylan you are all of us this morning #WonkyDonkey pic.twitter.com/IYRLPkfUq2 — Deb Dupree (@DupreeDeb) November 13, 2023

After impressing on her first day, Cat will be back on the This Morning sofa on Tuesday and Wednesday.