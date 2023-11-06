Alison Hammond Makes Surprising Admission About Famous Harrison Ford Interview

Harrison Ford and Alison Hammond ITV/Shutterstock/Ken McKay

Alison Hammond’s interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling is the stuff of daytime TV legend – but it seems the chaotic chat might have been a little less memorable for one of the stars involved.

This Morning host Alison went viral back in 2017, when she had both Hollywood actors in stitches with her inimitable interview style, as they sat down to discuss their roles in Blade Runner 2049.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the hilarious moment in a new interview with The Mirror, she claimed that when she reunited with Harrison shortly after their chat, he had some trouble placing her.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to get sacked’. I just laughed the whole way through,” Alison recalled of the interview. “At the end, Harrison came up to me and said, ‘Alison, you’ve made my day today.’”

“Then, a few days later, we did a Zoom interview and he didn’t know who I was… didn’t have a clue,” she added.

Advertisement

However, the pair did reunite on This Morning back in December, when Alison was granted the only UK TV interview with the former Star Wars actor to promote his Paramount+ series 1923.

The Indiana Jones star apparently requested the beloved daytime host to conduct it after they hit it off so well five years before.

Prior to becoming one of This Morning’s main anchors in 2021, Alison had interviewed a host of big Hollywood names as the ITV show’s showbiz correspondent, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Harry Styles, Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Michael Bublé.

But she has a particular soft spot for her chats with Hugh Jackman, telling The Mirror: “He’s one of those guys who gives an interview 100%. I’ll never forget it.

“We’ve been flirty so many times, but you can’t flirt nowadays. You’ve got to be careful.”