Alison Hammond And Harrison Ford Give Us The Interview Reunion We've All Been Waiting For

Alison Hammond’s interview with Harrison Ford went down in TV history when it went viral back in 2017, and now the two have given us the on-screen reunion we’ve waited five years for.

On Monday, Alison and Harrison were brought together for another chat on ITV1′s This Morning to pick up exactly where they left off.

Advertisement

The daytime host was granted the only UK TV interview with the former Star Wars actor to promote his new Paramount+ series 1923, with the Hollywood star apparently requesting the beloved daytime host to conduct it after they hit it off so well five years ago.

However, there was a slight change to their setup this time around, as Harrison was in Las Vegas, with Alison chatting to him over Zoom from her home in Birmingham.

Harrison Ford and Alison Hammond caught up via Zoom ITV

Alison began by accusing Harrison of leading her “astray” in their first interview, saying: “Now last time we met, well frankly, we should be ashamed of ourselves…There was Ryan Gosling. We were drinking a lot of whiskey.”

Advertisement

Harrison protested: “That was not me. You started it! I remember very well. I remember! But it’s not going to happen again.”

Alison joked: “I did start it… but you finished it.”

Reminiscing further, Alison said: “We’ve got to talk about the fact that last time I interviewed you, it was with Ryan Gosling, and he wouldn’t stop going on about the fact that you punched him in the face…”

“He’s a bit of a cry baby as far as I’m concerned!” she joked, with Harrison agreeing: “Yeah!”

Alison Hammond interviewed Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 2017 ITV

Alison also had a surprise for Harrison after missing out on his 80th birthday earlier this year.

“I’m sorry I didn’t send you a present. I do apologise,” she said. “However, don’t worry, I did get you a cake. Check this out. I whipped this together.

“There is a whip on it as well, a scorpion, Harrison, 80. I can’t believe you turned 80 this year.”

Asked how he celebrated his birthday, Harrison simply replied: “I’m trying to ignore it.”

Closing the interview, Alison told Harrison: “I’ve missed you, babes!”

“I’ve missed you too,” Harrison replied. “I look forward to seeing you again soon.”