Alison Hammond has admitted she suffered a rather “embarrassing” incident during last night’s NTAs, after mistakenly thinking she’d won an award.

But while the former Big Brother housemate’s response to losing out on the Best Presenter award to Ant and Dec may have been one of our highlights of the night, it turns out there was more to the story than we first thought.

“You are officially watching Britain’s best daytime show everyone!” Alison announced at the beginning of the live broadcast, with Dermot admitting: “I think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘I don’t want to go to school today mum’... I’m quite tired.”

Alison then told her co-host: “I’ll be honest with you. You were the funniest partner, you sat next to me all yesterday and you just made me laugh throughout the whole show.

“But the funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called, but I heard ‘Alison’.”

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond ITV

“This is so embarrassing,” Dermot interrupted, as his colleague continued: “In my head, I heard ‘Alison’.

“So then I reached across to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’. And Dermot went, ‘No. They didn’t say “Alison”.’ It was so shameful. Ha! It’s so embarrassing!”

“When you said it to me, I thought you were just taking the mick,” the former X Factor host then admitted, with Alison insisting: “No I genuinely thought it!”

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond walking the red carpet at this year's NTAs Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Dermot wasn’t the only member of the This Morning team struggling to get out of bed on Friday morning, though.