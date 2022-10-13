Alison Hammond's Hilarious Reaction To Missing Out On Best Presenter At The NTAs Was All Kinds Of Iconic

Alison Hammond joked she should have won the National Television Award for Best Presenter over Ant and Dec during a hilarious speech during Thursday’s ceremony.

The iconic daytime TV host was nominated for a top gong alongside Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and Ant and Dec, who have scooped the Presenter prize for the last 21 years.

Advertisement

While the duo was not in attendance at the awards after both coming down with Covid, they were announced as the winners, which drew a characteristically hilarious response from Alison, who was seen howling with co-host Dermot O’Leary.

This was the reaction to Alison Hammond losing to Ant & Dec. Icon #NTAs pic.twitter.com/eP6W82kqql — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 13, 2022

However, she got a moment in the spotlight when This Morning were later awarded the prize for Best Daytime Show.

After Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby accepted the gong, Phil asked Alison to say a few words, when things took a humorous turn.

Advertisement

“Can I just say, we are all so grateful for this award, honestly. I think This Morning is a mood, I ain’t gonna lie,” she began.

Alison Hammond at the NTAs ITV

“We all know that I should have won one of these as well,” she joked, bursting out into laughter, as her ITV colleagues from Loose Women were seen giving her a standing ovation.

“Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legend that are Ant and Dec are amazing, but let’s be honest, I should have won it! But This Morning got one anyway. Well done This Morning, yay!”

Alison recently celebrated 20 years on This Morning, which she first appeared on in 2002 after becoming a Big Brother housemate.

Advertisement

After years of interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars – including Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – in her role as a showbiz reporter, in 2021, she was promoted to a regular presenter of the show, co-hosting each Friday with Dermot O’Leary.