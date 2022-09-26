Alison Hammond Gets Quite The Surprise To Mark Huge This Morning Milestone

Alison Hammond is surprised on This Morning ITV

Alison Hammond received quite the on-air shock as her This Morning co-stars lined up something special to celebrate her 20th anniversary on the show.

On Monday, Josie Gibson and Kate Lawler were sent to Alison’s hometown of Birmingham to surprise the presenter, who believed she was fronting a regular edition of the Dosh On Your Doorstep segment.

It usually sees one of the This Morning team surprise an unsuspecting member of the public by turning up at their door with the chance to win cash prizes.

However, it was Alison who was on the receiving end of the shock, as when the door opened, it was two of her close friends stood behind it.

The presenter, who joined the ITV daytime show’s on-air team in 2002 after rising to fame on Big Brother, was visibly shocked, asking: “What are you doing? Oh my god!”

She may have thought it was a normal Dosh day... but the surprise was on @AlisonHammond today!



Happy 20th anniversary Alison!#ThisMorning #HappyAnniversaryAlison pic.twitter.com/V0QHVUlWBX — This Morning (@thismorning) September 26, 2022

“Today is full of surprises,” teased Kate, who first met Alison on Big Brother.

Josie, who was seen carrying a This Is Your Life-style red book, then helped bundle Alison into a waiting car to carry her to a secret location for more surprises, where she was greeted by a room full of her friends and family to celebrate with a look back at her career.

“This is the best day of my life!” she said.

'Alison was bigger than any part that she got to play. It always turned out to be Alison, with a minor consideration to the part she was playing.'



Now we know why @AlisonHammond became a presenter and not an actress... 🤣#ThisMorning #HappyAnniversaryAlison pic.twitter.com/ENzMp1sJPM — This Morning (@thismorning) September 26, 2022

In Alison’s 20 years on This Morning, she has interviewed some of the world’s biggest stars – including Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – in her role as a showbiz reporter.

In 2021, she was promoted to a regular presenter of the show, co-hosting each Friday with Dermot O’Leary.