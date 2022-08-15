Alison Hammond Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Alison Hammond has been tipped to front the upcoming Big Brother reboot – and fans are giving the prospect a big thumbs up on social media.

Over the weekend, The Mirror cited a source who claimed that Alison was “top of the list to present” Big Brother when it returns to our screens on ITV2 next year.

The tabloid claimed that the This Morning favourite’s big personality, not to mention the fact she appeared on the reality show during its early years on Channel 4, made her “exactly what the show needs”.

Following this, fans on Twitter began weighing in, with many agreeing that Alison would be a perfect candidate for the job:

Alison Hammond is his hands down one of my favourite and generally most deserving people in television. She’s a ray of light. Also, very skilled & every interview I’ve seen she puts the interviewee at ease. They all love her. Do you know how difficult that is? I love that woman. https://t.co/l2EvQwpipH — Richie Brave (@RichieBrave) August 14, 2022

this is such a full circle moment for her https://t.co/CTU5rMyxQh — jt (@tiffwllce) August 14, 2022

Talk about completing the game. The show that she found fame on she's now set to host. Love that https://t.co/yRFydn6CCJ — Ragnar Reed (@ClashofLoyalty) August 14, 2022

She is what the show needs!!!! https://t.co/6gQxfz9iSi — ayaaan 🇬🇩 (@theoffload_xo) August 14, 2022

Oh my god I’m going to EXPLODE. Please @bbuk this is EXACTLY what we want to see. https://t.co/R5Yy2qYHWQ — ARIES’ GROOVE (@todd_j_cooper) August 14, 2022

Amazing if true! I love her so much. https://t.co/qKHMJYhYKc — Hamza Jahanzeb (@hamzajahanzeb) August 14, 2022

Oh my god if this is true 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/FsduzKPY9b — Linzi Duffie (@Linzi_Davidson) August 14, 2022

I dont watch bbuk but i would watch it for her https://t.co/IHsgdKSYHk — Kate (✨️Yas✨️) Kush (@katekushbazar) August 14, 2022

I'd have Alison in a heartbeat. We got her from Big Brother so now let her present it. #bigbrother https://t.co/spVyNU0TPU — Evann Griffiths (@evann_lfc) August 14, 2022

Please please let this be true 😍🥹 https://t.co/kNs7D60Wbi — Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@LeighAnneMusic) August 14, 2022

Omg yes and then rylan hosting big brothers bit on the side 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uJy3GjbsTJ — jamie lee (@jaimelee133) August 14, 2022

NEED THIS. An ex contestant that is actually a brilliant hostess too. Slay. Now Josie for the spinoff PLEASE. https://t.co/uLpksKTmsp — mcphee (@mcph3e) August 14, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted ITV for comment.

Big Brother was originally shown on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010, after which it made the jump to Channel 5, airing its final season in 2018.

While Davina McCall hosted the show first, she made the decision not to return for the Channel 5 years, which were presented first by Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and later by Emma Willis.

Davina McCall celebrating Brian Dowling's Ultimate Big Brother win in 2010 Ian Gavan via Getty Images

Alison was a contestant on the show’s third series in 2002, and was the second housemate to be evicted after 15 days in the Big Brother house.

Rylan Clark was recently forced to address rumours that he would be fronting the ITV2 reboot of Big Brother, after previously helming the spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and loudly campaigning for the show to make a comeback after it was axed by Channel 5.