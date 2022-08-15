Alison Hammond has been tipped to front the upcoming Big Brother reboot – and fans are giving the prospect a big thumbs up on social media.
Over the weekend, The Mirror cited a source who claimed that Alison was “top of the list to present” Big Brother when it returns to our screens on ITV2 next year.
The tabloid claimed that the This Morning favourite’s big personality, not to mention the fact she appeared on the reality show during its early years on Channel 4, made her “exactly what the show needs”.
Following this, fans on Twitter began weighing in, with many agreeing that Alison would be a perfect candidate for the job:
Big Brother was originally shown on Channel 4 between 2000 and 2010, after which it made the jump to Channel 5, airing its final season in 2018.
While Davina McCall hosted the show first, she made the decision not to return for the Channel 5 years, which were presented first by Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and later by Emma Willis.
Alison was a contestant on the show’s third series in 2002, and was the second housemate to be evicted after 15 days in the Big Brother house.
Rylan Clark was recently forced to address rumours that he would be fronting the ITV2 reboot of Big Brother, after previously helming the spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and loudly campaigning for the show to make a comeback after it was axed by Channel 5.
The Sun previously mentioned Mo Gilligan as a potential new host for the show, though this is yet to be addressed by ITV or the comic himself.