Alison Hammond Reveals The Sliding Doors Moment That Nearly Led Her Career In A Very Different Direction

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison Hammond

It’s hard to imagine This Morning without Alison Hammond now, but the presenter has revealed the Sliding Doors moment that could have taken her career in a very different direction. Alison first found fame as a Big Brother housemate way back in 2002, where she caught the eye of This Morning bosses who hired her to conduct a number of their celebrity interviews. Now a regular presenter on the ITV daytime show, Alison has revealed how the chance to appear on Blind Date and meet Cilla Black instead of going on Big Brother could have seen things turn out very differently for her. Speaking to Heat magazine, the star said: “I wanted to do Blind Date, because I wanted to meet Cilla Black and I wanted to meet a bloke, so I thought, ‘This is a great thing to do.’ But I was also in a bit of debt, and someone said you could win £70K on Big Brother, so I though, ‘Oh that’s a good idea.’ “It was so weird, because I got both the offers at the same time, and I had to pick and choose. I was so shallow, I didn’t choose love, I chose money!”

Shutterstock Alison entering the Big Brother house in 2002

She continued: “I always think, ‘What would’ve happened if I’d won Big Brother? Would my career have gone in this direction?’ And I don’t believe it would have, because the This Morning producer who watched my best bits never watched Big Brother, but had just happened to turn on.” In the interview, Alison also admitted she broke one of Big Brother’s most serious rules before even entering the famous house, as she struggled to keep her appearance a secret as was requested of her. “I told the world!” she said. “Big Brother literally said whatever you do, don’t tell anyone, the only person you can tell is your mum. “I told everyone at work, everyone at college, I told the whole world, strangers… I stood in front of the billboard, taking photos and doing a handstand up against it. And no one said anything.” Alison began hosting one episode of This Morning a week alongside Dermot O’Leary in January, after years as a contributor on the programme.

ITV/Shutterstock Alison co-hosts Fridays on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary