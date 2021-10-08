Alison Hammond Has Us Convinced She Needs Her Own Property Show After Hilarious Rightmove Confession

There are many, many things we love about Alison Hammond, but we think we might have found a new favourite after her latest confession.

The This Morning host has admitted that she is addicted to looking at houses on Rightmove, claiming she often views palatial houses that she can’t afford just to be nosy while she’s travelling around the UK.

And perhaps even more iconic is the fact that when she arrives at the properties and people assume she is rich enough to buy them, Alison doesn’t bother to set them right.

In an interview with Prima magazine (via Grazia), she said: “Looking on Rightmove is my current obsession. I go to see houses I can’t afford. Whenever I’m travelling around the country, I will put in ‘current area’ and I’ll just see what’s on offer.

“When I turn up to see the houses, they think I’m going to buy them, because ‘It’s Alison Hammond off the telly, isn’t it? Obviously she can afford it’. Which I obviously can’t! I go and see £10 million house that I can’t afford and they think I’m going to buy them.”

She added: “I love houses. My mum always used to say you have to have a dream and something to aspire to, so that’s my dream.”

Someone get Alison her own property show ASAP.