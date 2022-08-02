Rylan Addresses Speculation About Involvement In Big Brother Reboot As New Series Is Confirmed

Rylan Clark outside the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2018 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Rylan Clark has spoken out amid speculation about his involvement in the new Big Brother reboot.

The Ready, Steady Cook presenter has long been associated with Big Brother after winning the celebrity version of the show in 2013, after which he began fronting spin-off Bit On The Side, first with AJ Odudu and later alone.

Since Big Brother came to an end on Channel 5 in 2018, Rylan has made no secret of his hopes for it to make a return on another station, and when it was confirmed on Monday that ITV2 would be reviving the show, he was among those celebrating on social media.

Advertisement

“He was always watching… it’s coming home,” he tweeted, alongside an image of the Big Brother eye on top of ITV2’s logo.

He was always watching… It’s coming home #bbuk pic.twitter.com/OEquISljQA — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 1, 2022

pic.twitter.com/0ncPO7B6Pd — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 1, 2022

However, after many fans took this as a sign that he would be involved in the reboot, he revealed on Tuesday morning that this was not the case.

Advertisement

“[I] should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show,” he wrote. “As a fan, like always, I’m made up it’s coming back.

“I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro.”

As well as a string of hopes for ITV2’s version of Big Brother, Rylan later added: “We will see… v early days re team/host etc. Regardless we wanted it back and it came back.”

Should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show. As a fan, like always, I’m made up it’s coming back. I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro x #bbuk — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 2, 2022

Praying for

*Normal housemates from all walks

*Live evictions

*No outside contact

*Public vote

*Adopt a small part of gameplay from overseas territories

*Some form of Live feed

*Big Brother to always be in charge — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 2, 2022

Advertisement

So we will see… v early days Re team / host etc. Regardless we wanted it back and it came back. ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 2, 2022

An ITV press release confirmed the series would run for “up to six weeks” in 2023, and would feature a cast of “carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life”.