Rylan Clark Shuts Down 'Completely Fabricated' Reports About His Personal Life

Rylan Clark Lia Toby via Getty Images

Rylan Clark has shut down fresh rumours about his romantic life.

Earlier this month, the It Takes Two presenter addressed reports in the press that he’d been linked with Ex On The Beach star Declan Doyle.

Following further reports in the Daily Mail claiming the two had now “split”, Rylan shared a statement from himself and his PR team aiming to dismiss the speculation about his personal life for good.

Advertisement

“In light of recent made up stories… We nor Rylan wish to comment on his private life,” the statement read.

“However, on this occasion we feel we need to. There is absolutely no truth to this story or the many other stories that have run about this apparent ‘relationship’ in the past few weeks.

“Rylan is single and lives on his own. Any reports to the contrary are completely fabricated.”

Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/3EjbzvwNBB — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 29, 2022

Branding the situation “ridiculous”, Rylan added: “Stop using my name in articles that have NOTHING to do with me. It’s embarrassing.”

Advertisement

P.S. stop using my name in articles that have NOTHING a to do with me. It’s embarrassing . — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 29, 2022

Rylan previously said of reports about his private life: “Well, I love it how I read in the paper and find things out about myself. I’m single, and looking after myself.”

“You know what it’s like when I go out…. People hiding in car boots taking photographs, what are you doing? People don’t care what I’m doing, enjoy your Saturday night! Don’t hide in a car boot taking photos of me.”

Last year, Rylan took some time out of the spotlight following his split from his husband of six years, Dan Neal.

He has spoken candidly about the toll the separation took on his mental health, which led to him being briefly hospitalised.