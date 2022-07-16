Rylan and mum Linda on Gogglebox Channel 4

Rylan Clark has hit back at people who suggest he is “horrible” to his mum Linda during their appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox, telling them: “Please get a sense of humour.”

The TV presenter and his mum are two of the famous faces who give their verdict on the week’s telly on the hit Channel 4 show, regularly serving up moments of hilarity.

The most recent episode saw Rylan in hysterics at Linda’s pronunciation of “sushi”, but the exchange prompted some comments online.

Responding to them, Rylan tweeted: “For anyone saying im horrible to mum please get a sense of humour, she got her sushi…. Also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week….. she’s good.

“Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them x.

“Until next year x,” he added.

The pair returned to Celebrity Gogglebox for its latest series last month.

They were absent from the third series in 2021 when Rylan took a break from the spotlight following the breakdown of his marriage to husband Dan Neal.

Rylan previously revealed his joy at returning to Gogglebox with him mum, despite constantly worrying about what she is going to say.

Speaking to The Sun, Rylan said: “It’s the easiest job in the world but also the most worrying because I don’t know what is going to come out of her mouth.

“I can literally sit there and do fuck all and she just does it, which is great. She has no idea she’s even doing it.