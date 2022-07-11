Rylan Clark Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Rylan Clark has spoken out about rumours regarding his personal life, after he was linked to Ex On The Beach star Declan Doyle in the press.

The It Takes Two presenter was pictured in an apparent embrace with the reality star earlier this month and spoke out to clarify his relationship status during his Radio 2 show over the weekend.

Advertisement

“Well, I love it how I read in the paper and find things out about myself,” he said on Saturday (via Digital Spy). “I’m single, and looking after myself.”

Alluding to the paparazzi shots of himself and Declan, Rylan continued: “You know what it’s like when I go out. People hiding in car boots taking photographs, what are you doing?

“People don’t care what I’m doing, enjoy your Saturday night! Don’t hide in a car boot taking photos of me.”

Declan Doyle Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Advertisement

Declan, meanwhile, has told GB News that he and Rylan have been enjoying spending time with each other in recent weeks.

Revealing they’d first met at an event “a while ago”, Declan told host Mark Dolan: “It’s just weird having to talk about it, it’s just been a few dates.

“It’s really early on, we are enjoying each other’s company, but it is going well.”

A representative for the reality star, who previously dated Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, added to Metro: “Declan is currently single and keeping his options open.

“He is enjoying his time with Rylan and allowing things to progress naturally.”

Rylan split from husband Dan Neal last year after six years of marriage.