Rylan Defends Scott Mills Amid ‘Nasty’ Online Abuse From Radio 2 Listeners: ‘Lay Off’

Rylan Clark has jumped to fellow presenter Scott Mills’ defence after some Radio 2 listeners bombarded him with abuse.

Scott, who is filling in for Ken Bruce on his mid-morning show this week, has been criticised on social media by some listeners for his presenting style, while others have accused him of plugging his own Radio 1 show too many times during the two-and-a-half-hour slot.

On Monday, Rylan tweeted his support for his friend, telling listeners to “lay off”.

“Scott Mills is an amazing radio host and I’m loving hearing him on our @BBCRadio2,” Rylan wrote. “He’s also one of the gooduns. Lay off x.”

Others have also shown their support for the DJ, who is a regular stand-in for Ken when he takes a break from the station.

“Scott Mills is quality. That’s the Tweet!” broadcaster India Willoughby wrote.

Comic Jayde Adams also showed her support, writing: “It’s a @scott_mills appreciation day is it? Let me lay my hat down, I ADORE HIM.

“When we did the #Eurovision podcast, he took me under his wing and I had the best time. He’s at the top of his game and frankly British radio doesn’t exist without him! Well done on @BBCRadio2 babes.”

BBC Radio Humberside presenter James Hoggarth added: “I know people don’t like change – and Ken Bruce will always be a hard act to cover. But I really don’t get this sudden surge.

“There’s a reason why Scott Mills is covering, because he’s a brilliantly creative and upbeat presenter. I could only dream of that as an opportunity.”

DJ Ben Ellis wrote: “I had hoped Scott Mills was trending for doing an amazing job! Alas my faith in humanity continually dwindles. If you knew anything about radio you wouldn’t slag Scott off!

“Post Bannister, you don’t last more than 20 years on Radio 1 if you’re not anything less than exceptional!”

Another commenter wrote: “Scott Mills has been very candid about his mental heath in the past and done a lot to support talking openly about it.

“To see him trending, with people being plain nasty about him is such a shame. Your words impact people. Ken Bruce would be equally disgusted by it.”