Rylan Clark Reveals His Ideal Man Wish List: ‘I Don’t Care If He Works In Sainsburys’

Rylan Clark has declared that he doesn’t care if his next boyfriend “works in Sainsbury’s or he’s a Hollywood A-lister”.

The 33-year-old TV star, who split from his husband Dan Neal last year, has also revealed his wish list for a new man.

“My dream man is someone fucking decent, who is proud of me, who is happy when I walk through the door, who treats me with fucking respect, who loves me, makes me laugh and me do exactly the same for them – that’s my dream man,” he told The Sun.

He added: “I don’t care if he works in Sainsbury’s or he’s a Hollywood A-lister.”

Rylan Clark MEGA via Getty Images

Despite going on a string of dates in recent months, Rylan says he still hasn’t found his ideal man.

“I’ve been on a few things and stuff but it’s always going to be difficult being Rylan,” he admitted.

“I’m not really thinking about dating. It’s going to take someone who is going to really make me go wow after what I’ve been through.”

Earlier this year, Rylan opened up on the lessons he has learned while going through turbulent times in his personal life.

Rylan with his ex-husband Dan Neal. Chris Radburn - PA Images via Getty Images

Following his split from his husband, the presenter took time out from the spotlight after he experienced a breakdown, which saw him hospitalised “for safety reasons”.

Since returning to work, Rylan has resumed hosting duties on his Radio 2 show, and co-presented the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two with Janette Manrara.

