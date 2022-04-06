Rylan Clark PinPep/Shutterstock

Rylan has told of how he ended up naked in front of his make-up artist due to the after-effects of having his famous veneers removed.

However, after being knocked out during the procedure, Rylan revealed how he ended up taking off all his clothes while coming round from the aesthetic, not realising his make-up artist had come over to look after him.

He told MailOnline: “The veneers were quite dramatic to get off so there was a few shreds left of them shall we say.

“But I’ve got them. I don’t even remember getting them taken off cos I was knocked out. I don’t actually remember anything but I do remember waking up in my bed fully clothed at about two in the morning getting changed.

″[My make-up artist] had obviously come home with me cos she was worried I would choke and then I had to put my underwear back on.”

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host had the veneers fitted back in 2013, after winning his series of Celebrity Big Brother, and in the time since, his eye-catching teeth have become one of his trademarks.

He said his decision to replace them last year was because he wanted a more natural smile.

Rylan with his old veneers (left) and his newest set Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“The new ones are a hell of a lot smaller, I couldn’t fit the last ones on a plane to the Pacific so I thought I’d make them a lot more natural,” he told MailOnline last year.

“If I didn’t have the veneers, I would look like a gummy t**t so they’re staying.”

Rylan also revealed plans to get his old teeth “framed”.

He previously said he believes that his veneers actually helped his career in the early days as they distracted viewers from his presenting ability.

He told Notebook in 2017: “I got my veneers finished the day before I started hosting Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, my first presenting job.

“My mouth was swollen from the anaesthetic, they were brilliant-white, brand new.

“That was the first night everyone saw them, and all people did was take the piss out of my teeth.