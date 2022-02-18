Rylan Clark Assures Fans He's Doing Well After Recent Hospital Visit

Rylan Clark has assured fans he’s doing well after his recent hospital visit.

The TV presenter missed the last two weeks of his Radio 2 show, first after contracting a bad case of the flu and then due to what he described as an “extended trip to Costa del hospital”.

On Thursday evening, he guest hosted The One Show with Alex Jones, where he told anyone concerned about his health that he was doing much better.

“Now how are you, love?” Alex asked him, noting that “people have been worried” about him.

Rylan then said: “I’m good, it’s so nice to be back. Oh, you know me – I just love a little drama, don’t I?

“No, I’m very good. I’m very good now, thank you – I had a little bit of a dodgy time but I’m good.”

Alex Jones and Rylan Clark on The One Show BBC

When Alex complimented him on “looking well”, Rylan joked: “It’s a lot of makeup!”

Last Friday, Rylan shared a picture of himself on a drip, telling his fans: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon. pic.twitter.com/UWTFVSno77 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 11, 2022

The following day, he posted a selfie, telling his followers he was “resting” and would “see you soon”.

Resting. See u all soon x pic.twitter.com/uM9RlBA3ia — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 12, 2022

In 2021, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner took an extended break from the spotlight following the end of his marriage to ex-husband Dan Neal.

More recently, he reflected on the break-up in an interview with The Guardian, sharing that he was hospitalised at the height of his personal troubles.