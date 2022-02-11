Rylan Clark 'Slowly On The Mend' After 'Extended Trip' To Hospital

Rylan Clark S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Rylan Clark has said he is on the mend after an “extended trip” to hospital.

The presenter revealed he was “finally home” as he shared news about his health with fans on social media.

Advertisement

Rylan said he would also be absent from his Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show while he recovers.

Sharing a picture of himself hooked up to some sort of IV line in a hospital bed on his social media accounts, Rylan said: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Advertisement

He then joked: “Picture for ULTIMATE sympathy obvs.”

Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend. Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon. pic.twitter.com/UWTFVSno77 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 11, 2022

Picture for ULTIMATE sympathy obvs — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 11, 2022

While it is not known why Rylan was admitted to hospital, last week the star tweeted that he was suffering with the flu and would not be on the radio at the weekend.

Advertisement

He said at the time: “Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days. Have lat tested and not Covid thankfully.”

Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days. Have lat tested and not Covid thankfully but won’t be able to go on the wireless tomorrow. Be back soon x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 4, 2022

Rylan was off work for an extended period last year following the breakdown of his marriage to husband Dan Neal.

He resumed hosting duties on his Radio 2 show in the autumn, and co-presented the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two with Janette Manrara.

Earlier this month, Rylan confirmed he was resuming his role as co-host of the BBC’s coverage of this year’s Eurovision semi-finals, alongside Scott Mills.