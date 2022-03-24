LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Rylan Clark attends the launch of Amazon's Home of Black Friday in Waterloo on November 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon) David M. Benett via Getty Images

Rylan Clark is to open up about his life in a new autobiography, following what he’s described as the “toughest year” of his life”.

On Wednesday night, the It Takes Two host announced his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future would be released in September, coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of his rise to fame on The X Factor.

A press release said the book would see Rylan inviting fans “deeper into his world to reflect on all the things he’s learnt from a decade in the limelight, whilst also pulling back the curtain on his personal journey”.

They added: “Covering everything from fame and celebrity to his mental health and identity, family and relationships to his love of reality TV, he recounts his life lessons with humour, candour and a huge amount of heart.”

Rylan said of the venture: “I’ve learned so much from my decade in the business and I’m genuinely excited to be writing again.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, for so many of us, and last year was one of my toughest yet, so I’m pleased to have the opportunity to talk about the lessons I’ve learned along the way. You’ll hopefully have a good laugh and cry with me too.

“I started off as the joke, and here I am, ten years later, still laughing.”

Rylan initially rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, and followed this with an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, not only winning the show but later landing a job hosting spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

Since then, he’s landed a string of impressive presenting jobs, including commentating on the Eurovision semi-finals, hosting his own show on Radio 2 and fronting the Strictly Come Dancing companion show It Takes Two.

Rylan celebrating his CBB win in January 2013 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

In recent times, Rylan has spoken candidly about his personal issues following his split from his husband of six years Dan Neal.

Following the break-up, the presenter took some time out from the spotlight, later disclosing he’d been admitted to hospital for “safety reasons” during this period.

“Strange situations do very strange things to people. If it wasn’t for my mum, and my family and close friends I genuinely have no idea if I’d be here,” he said.

“Superficially, on paper, I can look after myself, but actually in that moment and for months after, none of the money or the fame mattered,” he shared, admitting he was “very gone” in the wake of his break-up.

“I did not know myself at certain points. I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… fucked up, for want of a better word. I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”