Rylan And His Mum Linda Are Back Making Gogglebox Gold As They Have Paddington Bear Misunderstanding

Rylan and his mum Linda discuss Paddington Bear Channel 4/BBC

They’d been off Celebrity Gogglebox for over a year, but Rylan Clark and his mum Linda were back to their best as they returned to the sofa on Friday night.

The pair were once again responsible for some TV gold as they sat down to give their unique commentary on the week’s telly highlights.

Once such moment came as they had a slight misunderstanding about Paddington Bear.

However, Linda could not quite get her head around what was going on.

“Do you reckon he’s there?” she asked Rylan. “He’s not there, is he...? That is the real Queen?”

“Yeah, but Paddington is not a real bear,” he explained to his mum.

“I know it’s not a real bear, I ain’t that thick,” she said, to laughs from Rylan. “Whoever’s got it’s hand up it..”

“No mum, it’s not a puppet!” Rylan said.

“How does [The Queen] know, or can she see? Can she see it talking to her?” she asked.

Getting up from the sofa in exasperation, Rylan said: “No mum, cos it’s not there. I’ve had this chat with you before.”

“Alright, well I don’t understand it,” Linda said.

Rylan previously revealed his joy at returning to Gogglebox with him mum, despite constantly worrying about what she is going to say.

Speaking to The Sun, Rylan said: “It’s the easiest job in the world but also the most worrying because I don’t know what is going to come out of her mouth.

“I can literally sit there and do fuck all and she just does it, which is great. She has no idea she’s even doing it.

“That is what makes it work with her, that is why people love her. I am always there thinking ‘what the fuck is going to come out of her mouth?’”