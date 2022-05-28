Rylan Clark had a special message for fans on the 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition.
Back in 2012, the then-unknown TV presenter made a memorable appearance on The X Factor, where he auditioned for judges Louis Walsh, Rita Ora, Tulisa and Gary Barlow.
Meeting the judges for the first time on stage at The O2, he told a somewhat-unimpressed Gary about his work in a Take That tribute band overseas, before delivering an unusual dance version of Des’ree’s Kissing You as his audition piece.
While Gary didn’t want Rylan to continue in the competition – a theme with drudged on throughout his X Factor journey – the other three judges were sold, and put him through to the next stage of the competition.
Looking back on Saturday, Rylan tweeted a montage of himself on stage at The O2, sporting a long bleach blond hairstyle that’s not been seen since.
“Dunno how, dunno why, but today marks 10 years since that audition,” he wrote. “Thanks for a decade to remember. No regrets.”
Rylan’s time on The X Factor was notable for a number of reasons, including his performances of songs Gangnam Style, a medley of Spice Girls medley and Take That’s Back For Good, as well as his infamous crying fit at Judges’ Houses.
Although he was considered a novelty act at the time, Rylan has gone on to become one of X Factor’s most famous contestants ever.
After winning Celebrity Big Brother a month after X Factor ended, he landed a job hosting spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, as well as presenting segments on This Morning.
There was also a full-circle moment when Rylan hosted a series of X Factor’s companion show The Xtra Factor.
Nowadays, the presenter has his own show on Radio 2 and fronts Strictly Come Dancing’s sister show It Takes Two, with his other credits including reboots of Ready Steady Cook and Supermarket Sweep, as well as the short-lived ITV gameshow Babushka.