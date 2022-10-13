Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale, Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec led the winners at this year’s National Television Awards.
The annual ceremony celebrating the best in the last 12 months of TV took place on Thursday night at London’s Wembley Arena.
While they were not present due to having tested positive for Covid, Ant and Dec bagged two gongs, picking up Best Presenter for the 22nd consecutive year, while I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! took home The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
Peaky Blinders won Best Returning Drama, while its star Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Drama Performance for his role as Thomas Shelby.
Meanwhile, Emmerdale picked up the Serial Drama prize, while actor Mark Charnock won the Serial Drama Performance prize for his role as Marlon Dingle.
There was also success for Strictly Come Dancing, which was awarded Best Talent Show, and its panellist Anton Du Beke took home Best TV Judge.
Elsewhere, there were prizes for Kate Garraway and Martin Lewis, as well as a special recognition award for Sir Lenny Henry.
Check out the full list of winners below...
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show
New Drama
Trigger Point
Heartstopper
This Is Going to Hurt
Time
Expert
Jay Blades
Kaleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
Talent Show Judge
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul
Serial Drama Performance
Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders
Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Peaky Blinders
The Split
Bridgerton
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Graham Norton
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox
The Great British Bake Off
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Authored Documentary
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Comedy
After Life
Derry Girls
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Special Recognition
Sir Lenny Henry
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
Beat the Chasers
In for a Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
The 1% Club
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbours