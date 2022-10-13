The annual ceremony celebrating the best in the last 12 months of TV took place on Thursday night at London’s Wembley Arena.

While they were not present due to having tested positive for Covid, Ant and Dec bagged two gongs, picking up Best Presenter for the 22nd consecutive year, while I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! took home The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders won Best Returning Drama, while its star Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Drama Performance for his role as Thomas Shelby.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale picked up the Serial Drama prize, while actor Mark Charnock won the Serial Drama Performance prize for his role as Marlon Dingle.

There was also success for Strictly Come Dancing, which was awarded Best Talent Show, and its panellist Anton Du Beke took home Best TV Judge.

Elsewhere, there were prizes for Kate Garraway and Martin Lewis, as well as a special recognition award for Sir Lenny Henry.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of winners below...

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

New Drama

Trigger Point

Heartstopper

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Expert

Jay Blades

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater, EastEnders

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Peaky Blinders

The Split

Bridgerton

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Graham Norton

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

The Great British Bake Off

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Authored Documentary

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Special Recognition

Sir Lenny Henry

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Heartstopper

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever as Max Turner, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker as Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington, Trigger Point

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours