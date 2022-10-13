Entertainment
NTAs 2022 Red Carpet: All The Photos From This Year's National Television Awards You Need To See

Stars from shows including This Morning, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing were all out in their finery.
The stars of the small screen were out in force on Thursday night for the National Television Awards.

After the ceremony was postponed in light of the Queen’s death last month, the red carpet was rolled out for one of the biggest nights celebrating British TV.

Some of the huge telly names from the last 12 months descended on London’s OVO Arena Wembley for the A-list event, which this year, was once-again hosted by Joel Dommett.

Among those in attendance were daytime stars like Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary; Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, along with the show’s new host Maya Jama; Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse; and former Strictly Come Dancing favourites Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu.

Check out all the snaps from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below:

Alison Hammond
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Holly Willoughby
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti
Anthony HarveyAnthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA
Oti Mabuse
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Maya Jama
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
AJ Odudu
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Davina McCall
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Rochelle Humes
Anthony HarveyAnthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA
Katie Price
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Michael and Gemma Owen
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
The Wanted
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Katie Piper
Anthony HarveyAnthony Harvey/Shutterstock for NTA
Rose Ayling-Ellis
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
The Plummer brothers from Gogglebox
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Vicky McClure
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Olivia Attwood
James VeyseyJames Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA
Maura Higgins
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Sam Ryder
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Gillian Taylforth
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Kate Garraway
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Michael McIntyre
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Boy George
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Alex Scott
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Anita Rani
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Richard Madeley
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Frankie Bridge
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Stephen Manghan
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Roman Kemp
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Christine Lampard
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Kéllé Bryan
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Dame Kelly Holmes
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Charlene White
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Anne Hegerty
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Jenny Ryan
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Helen Flanagan
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Diane Morgan
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Debbie McGee
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Arlene Phillips
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Ria Hebden
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Christine McGuinness
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
Laura Whitmore
David FisherDavid Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA
