The stars of the small screen were out in force on Thursday night for the National Television Awards.
After the ceremony was postponed in light of the Queen’s death last month, the red carpet was rolled out for one of the biggest nights celebrating British TV.
Some of the huge telly names from the last 12 months descended on London’s OVO Arena Wembley for the A-list event, which this year, was once-again hosted by Joel Dommett.
Among those in attendance were daytime stars like Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary; Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, along with the show’s new host Maya Jama; Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse; and former Strictly Come Dancing favourites Rose Ayling-Ellis and AJ Odudu.
Check out all the snaps from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below: