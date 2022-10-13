Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti on the NTAs red carpet Shutterstock/Getty

The stars of the small screen were out in force on Thursday night for the National Television Awards.

After the ceremony was postponed in light of the Queen’s death last month, the red carpet was rolled out for one of the biggest nights celebrating British TV.

Some of the huge telly names from the last 12 months descended on London’s OVO Arena Wembley for the A-list event, which this year, was once-again hosted by Joel Dommett.

Check out all the snaps from this year’s NTAs red carpet in the gallery below: