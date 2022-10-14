Phillip Schofield Dodges 'Queuegate' Question After This Morning's NTAs Win

Phillip Schofield backstage at the NTAs Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Phillip Schofield managed to sidestep a comment about the “queuegate” furore that he and Holly Willoughby found themselves at the centre of last month, when he was backstage at this year’s NTAs.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the This Morning duo were forced to deny rumours that they “jumped the queue” to see the late monarch lying in state.

Advertisement

Addressing the matter on air, the pair insisted they “would never jump a queue” and were instead given permission to attend the hall to make a piece for This Morning “like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists”.

On Thursday night, the presenters took to the stage when This Morning scooped its 12th consecutive National Television Award, as voted for by viewers.

Phillip accepting This Morning's NTA with colleagues Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby James Veysey/Shutterstock for NTA

Backstage, Phillip was asked by journalist Oliver Whitfield-Miočić whether he felt This Morning’s win “vindicates you for queuegate” and is a sign of the public saying “actually we don’t care that much about queuegate”.

Advertisement

In a video posted by Oliver on Twitter, Phillip said simply: “We are so grateful to our amazing viewers… we love them.”

He and co-presenter Rochelle Humes were then seen leaving the backstage area.

I asked Phillip Schofield about #queuegate and whether This Morning winning at the National Television Awards meant the public didn’t care. #NTAAwards #NTA pic.twitter.com/sGz7FmzNrE — Oliver Whitfield-Miočić (@olivermiocic) October 13, 2022

ITV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall told reporters during a recent BBC interview that the fall-out from “queuegate” had been “horrible” for both Phillip and Holly.

“I don’t think they’re feeling great. I mean, it’s hard,” she said.